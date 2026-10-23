West Orem Drive shooting: 1 critically injured, home shot up near Highway 288

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The Brief One man is in critical condition after being shot in his car in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to police. Investigators were called to a second location blocks away after an occupied home was shot up. The suspect fled the scene and rear-ended another vehicle before leaving.



A shooting between two vehicles in southwest Houston ended with one man in critical condition and a home being shot up, according to Houston Police Department officials.

Shooting in City Park area

What we know:

Lieutenant Ali reported officers with the South West Division responded to a shooting call on West Orem Drive near the intersection of Highway 288, in the City Park area around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found an adult male inside his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, authorities said. The suspect reportedly shot through the victim's vehicle.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was last said to be in critical condition. His girlfriend was also inside the car during the shooting but was not injured.

Lt. Ali stated that while officers investigated the scene, another call came in from two blocks west about a shooting.

Investigators arrived at the location of the second call and determined the victim's vehicle and the suspect's vehicle were actively shooting at each other. One of the homes in the area ended up getting shot up. No one inside the residence was injured.

According to officers, after the victim's vehicle was shot, the suspect fled the scene in their vehicle and rear-ended another car. The driver of the struck vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene to provide a statement.

What we don't know:

Police do not have a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle. The shooter remains at large.

It is currently unknown what caused the vehicles to shoot at each other.