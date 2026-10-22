United unveiled new Terminal B North Concourse at Bush Airport

The Brief On Wednesday, United Airlines unveiled its new north concourse in Terminal B at Bush Intercontinental Airport The North Concourse is part of a $2.6- billion Terminal B transformation project Part of the new terminal opened Thursday morning to passengers



There’s something new for United passengers to enjoy when flying out of Bush Intercontinental Airport.

On Thursday, United Airlines opened a new 22-gate concourse in Terminal B. The North Concourse gives passengers more space, new amenities, and eventually more United flight options.

Brand-new concourse at Terminal B

What they're saying:

"Perhaps what’s most amazing about this is the start of design work. To tearing it down, building a new facility, building a new structure, opening, having customers in it, and having airplanes flying off it was 33 months," said Scott Kirby, the CEO of United Airlines.

The three-level, 764,000 square-foot facility replaces portions of Terminal B that date back to 1969. The renovation project is part of United’s multi-billion dollar Terminal B Transformation Program.

"We also want to provide a better experience for customers," said Kirby. Those were old terminals. They were much smaller, crowded, didn’t have as much natural light. Building a better experience for customers is the right thing to do in the long term."

New United Club

The new terminal features a 54,000-square foot United Club, which United says is the largest airline club in North and South America.

The club can seat up to 800 travelers and includes a 1,350- square-foot outdoor terrace. It also features two full-service bars, private phone rooms, high-speed Wi-Fi and more.

Terminal B Transformation Project

The opening of the new concourse is tied to United’s $2.6 billion Terminal B Transformation Program. In total, the Terminal B North and South Concourses will have 48 gates.

Houston Airport officials said the transformation will increase the number of customers who can fly on peak travel days in 2026 by 40%, compared to 2023.

A new baggage handling system and expanded curbside capacity will also be included.

Passengers flying out of Terminal B should currently be dropped off at Terminal C, where they can check in and drop off their bags before making their way to Terminal B for their flight.