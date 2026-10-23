Traffic: Truck turnover on I-10 East westbound near downtown Houston

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The Brief Several lanes of I-10 East westbound near Highway 59 are closed due to a heavy truck accident and hazmat spill. SkyFox flew over the scene showing a truck on its side. Houston Transtar listed the right shoulder, right lane, and center lane are impacted.



Expect some traffic delays in the downtown Houston area Friday morning after an 18-wheeler overturned on the highway.

According to Houston Transtar, several lanes of I-10 East westbound near Highway 59 are closed due to a heavy truck accident and hazmat spill.

The right shoulder, right lane, and center lane are impacted.

Crews are at the scene to help clean the roadways.

No other information has been provided at this time.