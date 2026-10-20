Man shot in front of southwest Houston bar after dispute over business ownership
HOUSTON - A dispute over business ownership turned violent Monday night in southwest Houston, leaving one man in the hospital.
Shooting outside lounge in southwest Houston
What we know:
Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica says police officers responded to a shooting call on Bellaire Boulevard at Costa Lounge VIP bar in the Gulfton area around 10:15 p.m., where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators learned that two men were involved in a fight over ownership of the location.
During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other male once. A bystander helped the victim before paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Officials say he is undergoing treatment.
Lt. Horelica reported the suspect left the scene immediately in a black Ford Raptor.
Officers searched the area, but no weapons were recovered at the scene.
What you can do:
Houston police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts to call HPD Major Assaults Division or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica.