Man shot in front of southwest Houston bar after dispute over business ownership

The Brief One man is in critical condition after a late-night shooting outside a lounge in southwest Houston. Houston police say an argument over ownership of the location escalated into violence. Authorities are currently looking for a suspect who fled the scene in a black Ford Raptor.



A dispute over business ownership turned violent Monday night in southwest Houston, leaving one man in the hospital.

Shooting outside lounge in southwest Houston

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant J.P. Horelica says police officers responded to a shooting call on Bellaire Boulevard at Costa Lounge VIP bar in the Gulfton area around 10:15 p.m., where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned that two men were involved in a fight over ownership of the location.

During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other male once. A bystander helped the victim before paramedics rushed him to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Officials say he is undergoing treatment.

Lt. Horelica reported the suspect left the scene immediately in a black Ford Raptor.

Officers searched the area, but no weapons were recovered at the scene.

What you can do:

Houston police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts to call HPD Major Assaults Division or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.