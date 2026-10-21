Shon Davis appointed as first Black police chief for Tomball Police Department
TOMBALL, Texas - The Tomball Police Department has reached a historic milestone with the appointment of their first Black Chief of Police.
New Chief of Police in Tomball
Chief Shon Davis (L) and City Manager David Esquivel (R)
Newly appointed Chief Shon Davis began his career with the Tomball PD 19 years ago as a jailer, handling everyday duties such as cleaning and mopping cell floors.
Davis worked his way up and is now leading the department as their first Black chief. He is also the first chief appointed from within the police department.
What they're saying:
The Department stated, "His journey is a powerful example of determination, leadership, and the opportunities that come through hard work and dedication. This appointment represents more than a leadership transition. It is a historic moment for the Tomball Police Department and the community we proudly serve."
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Tomball Police Department Sergeant-Public Information Officer Courtnay "Coco" White.