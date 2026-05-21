Pearland crash: 1 dead, 3 injured after car catches fire on Highway 288

The Brief One person was killed, and three others were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on Highway 288 in Pearland. Pearland police say the car had caught fire and the 4 occupants inside were trapped. At this time, it is unclear how the vehicle crashed.



One person is dead and three others were injured after a rollover crash in Pearland early Thursday morning.

The Pearland Police Department report officers were called to a crash on State Highway 288 Toll Ramp South and Hughes Ranch Road around 1:08 a.m.

Fiery crash in Pearland kills 1

What we know:

A single vehicle had reportedly crashed and caught fire with four people trapped inside, officers said. Three of the occupants were unresponsive when police arrived.

Pearland police say they attempted to put the fire out and rescue the occupants until Pearland Fire Department arrived.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they were able to extricate three of the occupants and get them to nearby hospital for treatment. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the police department, all southbound traffic on State Highway 288 Toll Road has been diverted due to the severe damage left behind from the crash. At this time, the Toll Road is inaccessible from the Hughes Ranch and Discovery Bay entrance ramps.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear how the vehicle crashed.