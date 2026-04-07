North Freeway crash: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, lanes back open

The Brief A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-45 North near Cypress Oaks Drive. Harris County authorities report the southbound lanes had to be shutdown briefly. Authorities have not identified the victim and there is no suspect or vehicle information available.



Harris County authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run south of the Spring area early Tuesday morning.

North Freeway deadly hit-and-run

What we don't know:

According to Lieutenant Longoria, deputies received a call around 3 a.m. about a pedestrian being hit in the southbound lanes of the North Freeway at Cypress Oaks Drive.

When they arrived, they found the pedestrian who had possibly been hit by multiple vehicles. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The incident caused multiple lanes of I-45 southbound to be closed for several hours.

Houston TranStar shows the road is back open.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victim. There is no suspect or vehicle information available.

It is not confirmed if the victim was homeless.