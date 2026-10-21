The Brief A man was shot and killed by Humble police at FM 1960 and Townsen Blvd. Police say they had been looking for a possible theft suspect. No officers were injured.



A man was killed in a shooting involving Humble police officers in the parking lot of a shopping center on Wednesday, officials say.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 12:15 p.m. at FM 1960 and Townsen Blvd.

According to Humble police, officers were notified by Montgomery County authorities about a potential theft suspect entering the city limits.

Police say the officers located a vehicle matching the description in the parking lot and made contact with the suspect.

At some point, shots were fired, and the man was struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Officials say two officers were involved in the incident, but they were not injured.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

Police say the investigation is in the preliminary stages, and they have not yet determined how many shots were fired or who fired them.