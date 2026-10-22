Houston police chase ends in crash downtown near I-10 East Freeway, 3 hospitalized

The Brief A Houston police traffic stop led to an eight-minute pursuit that ended with a PIT maneuver in downtown Houston. Officers found all three occupants unconscious inside the vehicle and suspect they ingested narcotics. All three individuals were removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.



A police chase ended in downtown Houston after the driver of the vehicle crashed Tuesday night, leading to three hospitalizations.

Pursuit Ends Downtown

What we know:

Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens stated northeast patrol units initiated a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle around 8:38 p.m. on Bostic Street. The driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase that lasted about eight minutes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Lt. Willkens said the pursuit came to an end on North San Jacinto Street of the I-10 East Freeway in downtown Houston after officers performed a PIT maneuver to disable the suspects car.

When officers approached the disabled vehicle, they discovered all three occupants appeared to have passed out inside. Investigators believe the suspects may have ingested narcotics prior to or during the incident.

Officers safely removed all three individuals from the vehicle and they were taken to a local hospital by Houston Fire Department personnel. They were last reported to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the three suspects or specified what charges they may face.