Houston METRO offering free rides to, from the polls on Election Day

article

The Brief Houston-area voters can ride METRO services for free on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, to reach their polling locations. Free transportation applies to METRORail, local buses, METROLift, METRO curb2curb, and Community Connector. Riders must show their voter registration card to a driver or fare inspector when boarding to receive complimentary service.



METRO is providing free transit services to help Houston-area residents reach polling locations on Election Day.

Free METRO rides to voting polls

To take advantage of the free service, riders simply need to show their voter registration card to a METRO bus operator when boarding.

METRO says free ride services will only be available on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Standard fares remain in effect for early voting days and all other dates.

The eligible METRO services include:

METRORail

Local bus routes

METROLift

METRO curb2curb

Community Connector

What they're saying:

"Every voter deserves the opportunity to make their voice heard, and transportation should never stand in the way," said METRO Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. "I want to thank Mayor Whitmire for his continued leadership and for continuing this partnership. METRO is proud to do its part by helping Houston-area residents get to the polls and exercise one of our most important civic rights."