Houston METRO offering free rides to, from the polls on Election Day
HOUSTON - METRO is providing free transit services to help Houston-area residents reach polling locations on Election Day.
Free METRO rides to voting polls
To take advantage of the free service, riders simply need to show their voter registration card to a METRO bus operator when boarding.
METRO says free ride services will only be available on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Standard fares remain in effect for early voting days and all other dates.
The eligible METRO services include:
- METRORail
- Local bus routes
- METROLift
- METRO curb2curb
- Community Connector
What they're saying:
"Every voter deserves the opportunity to make their voice heard, and transportation should never stand in the way," said METRO Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. "I want to thank Mayor Whitmire for his continued leadership and for continuing this partnership. METRO is proud to do its part by helping Houston-area residents get to the polls and exercise one of our most important civic rights."
The Source: Information from this article was provided by METRO.