Houston METRO bus passenger shot with suspected pellet gun; 2 wanted

The Brief A woman was shot in the leg while getting off a METRO bus on Hillcroft Avenue. Two male suspects, possibly minors, reportedly shot the woman and got off the bus. Officials say the woman did not know the suspects before the incident.



Two suspected minors are on the run after allegedly firing a pellet gun at a bus passenger in southwest Houston.

Pellet gun fired on Houston METRO

What we know:

According to a METRO spokesperson, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday on a bus near Hillcroft Avenue and Dashwood Drive.

An officer at the scene said a woman was getting off the bus when she was shot in the leg by either a pellet gun or a BB gun. She was taken to a hospital, and her injuries are said to not be life-threatening.

After the gun was fired, two males got off the bus. Police described the two as Black males, possibly minors, dressed in all black. One of the two has dreads, and the other has a short haircut.

Officials say the woman did not know the suspects before the incident.

METRO Police are investigating the scene.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.