Flaring seen at INEOS Chocolate Bayou plant in Alvin

The Brief Flaring was seen at the INEOS Chocolate Bayou Works facility in Brazoria County. The company says the facility experienced a "power blip" that led to the flaring. Officials said there was no safety concern for the community.



A "power blip" at a Brazoria County plant resulted in flaring that sent plumes of smoke into the sky on Tuesday.

Heavy smoke seen in Alvin

According to a company official, "The INEOS Chocolate Bayou Works facility in Brazoria County suffered a power blip which caused the olefins units to go to failsafe resulting in the de-inventorying of the units via flaring."

He explained that "flaring is a safety measure whereby hydrocarbons are combusted and dissipated by natural gas flame."

The company official added that, "there is no immediate safety concern to the surrounding community."

What they're saying:

Video sent to FOX 26 shows clouds of smoke coming from the facility as part of flaring.

A CAER message was sent out by Brazoria County which said there is no action required by the community.

Officials stated, "The INEOS Chocolate Bayou site located at 15926 FM 2004, Alvin, TX is conducting flaring to manage its manufacturing processes in a safe and responsible manner. Flaring is an essential safety measure that protects people and the environment by preventing the release of gases into the atmosphere. There is no action required by the community."