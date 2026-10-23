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The Brief A student was taken into custody after a report of a gun on campus at Hogg Middle School on Friday morning. HISD Police say an officer detained the student and confiscated the firearm as lockdown procedures were being initiated. No students or staff were harmed, according to the district.



A student was taken into police custody after a firearm was found at Hogg Middle School on Friday morning, according to Houston ISD.

Gun found at Hogg Middle School

What we know:

The district says HISD Police and school administrators responded to a report that a student had a gun on campus on Friday morning.

According to HISD, a campus police officer responded immediately and detained the student as lockdown procedures were being initiated.

Officials say HISD police recovered and confiscated a firearm.

The district confirmed that no students or staff were harmed.

The student was taken into police custody, and the incident is under investigation.

What we don't know:

HISD has not released details about how the student obtained the firearm or whether the student will face charges.

The student’s identity was not released.

HISD responds to gun on campus

What they're saying:

HISD says the safety of students and staff is the district's highest priority.

"The District reminds students, families, and staff that if they see something, they should say something. Any information about weapons, potential threats, or other safety concerns should be reported immediately to HISD Police or campus administrators," HISD said in a statement.

What's next:

HISD says the incident remains under investigation and will be addressed in accordance with the law and district policy.