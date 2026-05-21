CBP officers seize $600K in cocaine hidden in minivan at Texas port of entry

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The Brief CBP officers intercepted more than $600,000 worth of cocaine hidden inside a Chrysler Pacifica at the Hidalgo International Bridge. A K-9 alert and a nonintrusive imaging scan led officers to find 18 packages totaling 45.23 pounds of the narcotic hidden within the vehicle. Federal authorities seized both the vehicle and the drugs; the 48-year-old Mexican citizen driving the minivan was arrested, and a criminal investigation is underway.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge seized more than $600,000 worth of cocaine hidden inside a vehicle earlier this month, federal authorities announced Thursday.

The seizure happened on May 1 when a CBP officer referred a Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 48-year-old Mexican citizen for a secondary inspection following an alert from a law enforcement officer K-9.

During the secondary examination, officers used a nonintrusive imaging system to scan the vehicle, leading to the discovery of 18 packages hidden within the minivan.

What they're saying:

Authorities said the packages contained a total of 45.23 pounds (20.52 kilograms) of suspected cocaine, carrying an estimated street value of $604,026.

"This seizure reflects our officers’ steadfast commitment to the border security mission and reflects the effective use of technology and inspection skill," Carlos Rodriguez, port director for the Hidalgo Port of Entry, said in a statement. "Enforcement actions like these prevent narcotics from infiltrating our communities and inflicting addiction, pain and death."

CBP officers seized both the narcotics and the vehicle. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested the driver and have initiated a criminal investigation into the smuggling attempt.

Federal officials attributed the interception to heightened enforcement mandates and security protocols enacted by the Department of Homeland Security and CBP leadership.