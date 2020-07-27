Boy, 12, arrested in deadly shooting of woman in Greenspoint area

article

Houston police say a 12-year-old boy was arrested in the deadly shooting of a woman in the Greenspoint area.

The suspect was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting occurred around 4:40 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1000 block of Greens Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the 51-year-old woman lying on the bedroom floor, suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead.

According to Houston police, there were no signs of forced entry and a witness reported seeing a suspect, dressed in all black clothing, leaving the scene.

Police say further investigation developed information that conflicted with witness statements.

Authorities say the male juvenile witness was identified as the suspect in the case, and he was taken into custody.

