3 airlifted after 2-car crash in Waller County

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The Brief A two-vehicle crash resulted in three people being airlifted Friday morning in Waller County. Officials said the crash happened at U.S. Highway 290 and FM 1098. A total of eight people were involved in the crash. Their conditions are unknown.



Waller County Emergency Medical Services said three people were airlifted Friday morning as a result of a collision.

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened at U.S. Highway 290 and FM 1098 and involved two vehicles.

Eight people were involved in the crash, including the three that were airlifted.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the crash.

The condition of the victims is unknown.