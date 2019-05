- Derion Vence has confessed that four-year-old Maleah Davis is dead, according to Quanell X.

Vence, a person of interest in Maleah's disappearance and her mother's ex-fiance, made the confession to Quanell from jail Friday morning.

Quanell X held a press conference with Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller just before noon.

He says Vence, who was a, told him that Maleah's death was an accident and that he admitted to dumping Maleah's body in a ditch in Arkansas.

MORE: Quanell X no longer representing Brittany Bowens, Maleah Davis' mother

“One thing [Vence] wanted to make clear to me was that what happened to Maleah was an accident,” Quanell said. "He confessed to me where he dumped her body."

Quanell did not disclose the exact location of where Maleah's body was dumped.

Miller said search crews are traveling in a private plane to Arkansas at 3 p.m. to recover her body.

RELATED: Derion Vence gives police conflicting accounts

Vence's court-ordered attorney tells FOX 26 he is not happy with this development. He does not know how Quanell was able to visit Vence in jail.

Law enforcement has not confirmed any of this information, but detectives are accompanying Miller's search crew to Arkansas.

Update in Maleah Davis investigation: Our homicide detectives are en route to Arkansas to follow up on new information received in our search and investigation involving 4-year-old Maleah Davis. 1/3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 31, 2019

This comes almost four weeks after an Amber Alert was issued for Maleah.

TIMELINE: A look at the timeline of events in Maleah Davis case

Maleah's disappearance grabbed the attention of the nation due to the ever-changing narrative around her disappearance.

Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens and her ex-fiance Vence have both been criticized by the public for their changing accounts and their history with Child Protective Services.

RELATED: Mom of Maleah Davis makes shocking allegations against ex-fiance

Bowens initially defended Vence, only to later implicate him in Maleah's death. She threw several shocking allegations against him, including abuse of her daughter.

