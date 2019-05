- The step-father is a person of interest in the disappearance of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, a Houston Police investigator tells Fox 26.

Texas Equusearch has now moved its search to the area around the stepfather’s home in Southwest Houston.

Texas EquuSearch set up its command post in the parking lot next door to the apartments where Maleah Davis is said to have lived with her mom and stepdad when she went missing.

4 days since she reportedly disappeared and time is of the essence.

“Time’s not on our side again. Weather’s not on our side," said Tim Miller, founder of Equusearch.

Rain is hampering search efforts as Texas EquuSearch volunteers move their search nearly an hour away from the original search scene and into Southwest Houston where Maleah’s stepfather Darion Vence says he was left on a roadside after being abducted in northeast Houston.

Sugar Land is also the location where he told detectives he realized Maleah was missing.

"We’re right next to the apartment complex where we think she disappeared from," says Miller.

Miller is now saying he questions whether 4-year-old Maleah Davis was ever at the scene where volunteers spent a day and a half searching.

“Bottom line: we’re in trouble. Of course I believe in miracles, and we’ve had many of them," he said. "I don’t think we’re going to have a good ending. I hope we have an ending.”

Sugar Land police say Darion Vance told investigators conflicting information.

First he said he walked to Sugar Land Methodist Hospital after regaining consciousness Saturday following the alleged abduction. Then, Sugar Land police say he changed his story to say he was dropped off there by someone in a car.

Detectives say they have been looking for surveillance video in the Sugar Land area.

Meanwhile, the car Darian says he was driving when the abduction happened is still no where to be found.

“I believe that car is a big part of the puzzle. We were out until—some of them—four o’clock in the morning, when there’s not a lot of traffic and the parking lots are kind of empty, searching for the car.”

Maleah’s biological father told Fox 26 on Tuesday that he was searching the Brazos River for any signs of that missing car, a silver Nissan Altima with paper plates reading 3092G9.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find Maleah is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can leave an anonymous tip.