Houston police say stepfather is a person of interest in Maleah Davis' disappearance person of interest in Maleah Davis' disappearance" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/police-say-stepfather-is-a-person-of-interest-in-maleah-davis-disappearance" addthis:title="Houston police say stepfather is a person of interest in Maleah Davis' disappearance"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405450841");f.find("li By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 07 2019 12:55PM CDT
Video Posted May 07 2019 12:15PM CDT
Updated May 07 2019 01:19PM CDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405450841-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405450841-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405450841-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="MALEAH_1557251618549.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/maleah%20davis%20mom_1557188911685.JPG_7226939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-405450841-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="maleah davis mom_1557188911685.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-405450841-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="4" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="MALEAH_1557251618549.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/maleah%20davis%20mom_1557188911685.JPG_7226939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="maleah davis mom_1557188911685.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/police-say-stepfather-is-a-person-of-interest-in-maleah-davis-disappearance" data-title="Police say stepfather is a person of interest" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/police-say-stepfather-is-a-person-of-interest-in-maleah-davis-disappearance" addthis:title="Police say stepfather is a person of interest" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/police-say-stepfather-is-a-person-of-interest-in-maleah-davis-disappearance";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2026\x20Houston\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405450841" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Houston police tell FOX 26 Darion Vence is a person of interest in the disappearance of his stepdaughter 4-year-old Maleah Davis.</p> <p>Search efforts continue on Tuesday for the missing girl, and have been moved to Sugar Land near Vence's home.</p> <p>Vence says she was kidnapped by three men on Friday night.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/texas-equusearch-founder-talks-about-his-mission">Texas Equusearch volunteers</a> searched again on Tuesday in the grass and woods near the intersection where Vence said he pulled over to check his tire.</p> <p>He told investigators three men in a blue truck pulled up, knocked him unconscious and kidnapped him, Maleah and his two-year-old son.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/missing-5-year-old">Amber Alert 4-year-old abducted in southwest Houston</a></strong></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Amber Alert Update: Houston police tell me Darion Vence is a person of interest in his stepdaughter Maleah’s disappearance. Sugar Land police tell me he changed his story, first saying he walked to the hospital, then saying someone dropped him off. <a href="https://t.co/YcS3luozmZ">https://t.co/YcS3luozmZ</a></p> — Ivory Hecker FOX 26 (@IvoryHecker) <a href="https://twitter.com/IvoryHecker/status/1125818780620402689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>He told detectives when he awoke in Sugar Land the next day, Maleah was missing.</p> <p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/maleah-davis-had-been-removed-from-mothers-care-returning-home-from-cps-custody-officials-say">Maleah had been removed from home in August, returned from CPS custody</a></strong></p> <p>Sugar Land police have been helping with the investigation that is being led by Houston police. Sugar Land police say they have been gathering clues near Sugar Land Methodist Hospital, where Darion showed up with injuries Saturday night.</p> <p>Sugar Land police say Darion’s story has been inconsistent. Police say he first told detectives he walked to the hospital, then he said he was dropped off. More Local News Stories
Severe thunderstorm warning for several southeast Texas counties
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 03 2019 09:04PM CDT
Updated May 07 2019 02:55PM CDT
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 3 p.m. Tuesday for the following areas:

MORE: Flash flood watches & warnings

With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free ==> bit.ly/2QCOKMm

Missing three-year-old found safe, alert cancelled
By Lauren Reid, FOX 7 Austin
Posted May 07 2019 06:26AM CDT
Updated May 07 2019 01:41PM CDT
UPDATE: Zanyah Lucio has been found safe, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Thank you to everyone for sharing her picture

Flash flood warning for Montgomery, Harris counties until 3:30 p.m.
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 20 2018 06:30PM CDT
Updated May 07 2019 03:05PM CDT
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in effect until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties:

With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free ==> bit.ly/2QCOKMm Download the app for free ==> bit.ly/2QCOKMm </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/amber-alert-search-for-missing-three-year-old" title="Missing three-year-old found safe, alert cancelled" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/07/KTBC%20Zanyah%20Lucio_1557227952059.jpg_7228654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/07/KTBC%20Zanyah%20Lucio_1557227952059.jpg_7228654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/07/KTBC%20Zanyah%20Lucio_1557227952059.jpg_7228654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/07/KTBC%20Zanyah%20Lucio_1557227952059.jpg_7228654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/07/KTBC%20Zanyah%20Lucio_1557227952059.jpg_7228654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="LEFT TO RIGHT: 20-year-old Gabriella Lucio and three-year-old Zanyah Lucio (San Antonio Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing three-year-old found safe, alert cancelled</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Reid, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 06:26AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 01:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>UPDATE: Zanyah Lucio has been found safe, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Thank you to everyone for sharing her picture</p><p> </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/flash-flood-watch-warning-southeast-texas" title="Flash flood warning for Montgomery, Harris counties until 3:30 p.m." > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Update_on_severe_weather_0_7230557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Update_on_severe_weather_0_7230557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Update_on_severe_weather_0_7230557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Update_on_severe_weather_0_7230557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Update_on_severe_weather_0_7230557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Stephen Morgan" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flash flood warning for Montgomery, Harris counties until 3:30 p.m.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2018 06:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 03:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in effect until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties:</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go and you can enable weather alerts in your county. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/amber-alert-search-for-missing-three-year-old" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/07/KTBC%20Zanyah%20Lucio_1557227952059.jpg_7228654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/07/KTBC%20Zanyah%20Lucio_1557227952059.jpg_7228654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/07/KTBC%20Zanyah%20Lucio_1557227952059.jpg_7228654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/07/KTBC%20Zanyah%20Lucio_1557227952059.jpg_7228654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/07/KTBC%20Zanyah%20Lucio_1557227952059.jpg_7228654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="LEFT&#x20;TO&#x20;RIGHT&#x3a;&#x20;20-year-old&#x20;Gabriella&#x20;Lucio&#x20;and&#x20;three-year-old&#x20;Zanyah&#x20;Lucio&#x20;&#x28;San&#x20;Antonio&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Missing three-year-old found safe, alert cancelled</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/flash-flood-watch-warning-southeast-texas" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flooding" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Flash flood warning for Montgomery, Harris counties until 3:30 p.m.</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/police-say-stepfather-is-a-person-of-interest-in-maleah-davis-disappearance" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston police say stepfather is a person of interest in Maleah Davis' disappearance</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/beloved-mcdonald-s-employee-with-down-syndrome-dies" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/09/01/freia_1472740101206_1940087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/09/01/freia_1472740101206_1940087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/09/01/freia_1472740101206_1940087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/09/01/freia_1472740101206_1940087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2016/09/01/freia_1472740101206_1940087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Charles&#x20;River&#x20;Center" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beloved McDonald's employee with Down syndrome dies</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/family-pushing-for-bill-expanding-access-to-medical-marijuana-in-texas" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/vlcsnap-2019-05-07-11h19m43s192_1557245999356_7229684_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/vlcsnap-2019-05-07-11h19m43s192_1557245999356_7229684_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/vlcsnap-2019-05-07-11h19m43s192_1557245999356_7229684_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/vlcsnap-2019-05-07-11h19m43s192_1557245999356_7229684_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/vlcsnap-2019-05-07-11h19m43s192_1557245999356_7229684_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family pushing for bill expanding access to medical marijuana in Texas</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 