- Maleah, her stepfather and his two-year-old son were reportedly abducted by three Hispanic males in a blue, Crew-cab, Chevy pick-up truck (possibly @2010 year model) Friday night. The father was assaulted, and he and his son were dropped off in the southwest Houston/Sugar Land area Saturday night, near State Highway 6 and the Southwest Freeway. The abductors kept Maleah with them and drove off.

Maleah is an African-American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3-feet tall and weighs 30-40 pounds. She was last seen Saturday night around 8PM wearing a light blue Under Armor jacket, blue jeans, and gray Under Armor tennis shoes with pink and white details.

Anyone with information about the child, suspects, or vehicle is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant J. Horn, Detective K. McDonald and Officer J. Escobar reported:

The motive in the kidnapping incident and its original north Houston location are unknown at this time. Investigators have been interviewing family members throughout the morning.