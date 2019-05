Texas Equusearch is often among the leading groups working to bring home missing persons in Houston.

It's a mission Tim Miller says is, and will always be, vital in Texas.

Miller launched the organization after the disappearance of his daughter Laura.

Laura was abducted and murdered in north Galveston County in 1984.

He says her death inspired him to help others.

Since 2000, Texas EquuSearch has been involved in nearly 2,000 searches throughout the United States, Aruba, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua.

Their efforts have successfully returned more than 400 missing people home to their families safely, many of which would have been deceased.

Texas EquuSearch is also responsible for recovering the remains of 238 missing loved ones, bringing closure to many families. Many of these cases resulted in criminal cases.