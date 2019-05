- Child Protective Services have confirmed that missing Maleah Davis, 4, and her two brothers, 5 and 1, were removed from their mother's care (identified as Brittany Bowens) in August 2018 by CPS.

According to CPS, the removal was due to allegations of physical abuse (looking at investigating just the mom in August), related to Maleah’s head injury, which required several brain surgeries.

She and her two siblings were returned home in February, per an order from a judge.

CPS reported they would also go once a month to check on the family to ensure everything was okay.

CPS is working with law enforcement and family to try to help find Maleah.

It is uncertain if criminal charges were being filed against anyone as a result of the investigation.