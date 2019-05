- Quanell X will no longer be representing Brittany Bowens, the mother of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Quanell X told FOX 26 he was the one to walk away, but Bowens says otherwise.

Bowens is accusing Quanell of misrepresenting the family’s past.

Quanell says he’s become concerned with some of the details he’s learned in wake of the incident.

Quanell says he has since shared those concerns with the district attorney.