- Authorities in Arkansas have found a bag with human remains in their search for Maleah Davis' body.

Hempstead County Sheriff says a road side crew found a black garbage bag "emitting a foul odor" a few days ago. But left it alone, because dead animals are often dumped into ditches.

On Friday, a litter and mowing crew that was mowing the interstates and the exits apparently mowed over the bag, spreading the remains in the area.

TIMELINE: A look at the timeline of events in Maleah Davis case

Arkansas State Police's Crime Scene Unit on scene and FBI agents are trying to determine if the remains belong to little Maleah.

This comes just hours after Derion Vence, Maleah Davis' mother's ex-fiance, confessed to Quanell X that Maleah is dead. He said it was an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.

MORE: Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas

Quanell X held a press conference with Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller just before noon.

He did not disclose the exact location of where Maleah's body was dumped, but Miller said search crews are traveling in a private plane to Arkansas at 3 p.m. to recover her body.

RELATED: Derion Vence gives police conflicting accounts

Law enforcement confirmed they would be accompanying Miller's search crew to Arkansas.

Hempstead County officials confirmed that Houston authorities reached out to them for assistance in the search for Maleah Friday morning.

The litter and mowing crew found the garbage bag roughly 12 miles from where investigators were searching.

RELATED

Crime Stoppers increases reward for information on Maleah Davis, total climbs to $27,500

Protesters say CPS failed to protect 4-year-old Maleah Davis

Texas EquuSearch temporarily suspends search for Maleah Davis

Mother of Maleah Davis sits down with FOX 26

Texas EquuSearch searches woods along Derion Vence's former mail route in Rosharon

Mom of Maleah Davis makes shocking allegations against ex-fiance

Prosecutor: Dogs detected decomposition in Maleah Davis case

New search locations after conflicting stories from Maleah Davis' stepfather

Car reported stolen in Maleah Davis case found in Missouri City parking lot