- Crime Stoppers of Houston has increased the reward of up to $12,500 in Maleah Davis' case. In addition to private contributions, this brings the total reward to $27,500 for information about Maleah's whereabouts.

Private donors, including Mayor Sylvester Turner, have come forward to partner with Crime Stoppers.

“The sadness surrounding Maleah Davis’ disappearance has captured the hearts of our city and the nation. I appreciate those who continue to search for the missing 4-year-old, but it is time to find Maleah and bring her home,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “I hope my donation to increase the reward will help generate the information needed that will lead to the identification or charging of a suspect(s) in her disappearance.”

Anyone with information about this case may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All calls are anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward dependent upon the information provided.