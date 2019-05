- Derion Vence's attorney is asking a Harris County district judge to prohibit community activist Quanell X from visiting his client in jail.

TIMELINE: A look at the timeline of events in Maleah Davis case

The request comes after Quanell X was able to get a confession from Vence of the death and location of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Vence is in Harris County jail for tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse, in connection to Maleah's.

MORE: Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas

His attorney, Dorian C. Cotlar, tells FOX 26 he is not happy with Quanell's visit Friday morning. Cotlar also said he does not know how Quanell was able to gain access to Vence.

Cotlar asked the judge to prohibit Quanell and any of his associates from visiting Vence in jail.

Quanell says Vence told him that Maleah's death was an accident and he dumped her body in a ditch in Arkansas.

EXCLUSIVE: Quanell X gives details of Derion Vence confession

Search crews and law enforcement authorities are investigating the information Quanell obtained.

Litter and mowing crews found a black garbage bag emitting a foul odor in Arkansas. Authorites are now investigating what's in the bag.

MORE: Bag emitting 'foul odor' found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas

