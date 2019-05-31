< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> href="/web/kriv/home/derion-vence-s-attorney-asks-judge-to-block-jail-visits-from-quanell-x">Derion Vence's attorney asks judge to block jail visits from Quanell X</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Active shooter reported at Virginia Beach courthouse; multiple injuries"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries">Active shooter reported at Virginia Beach courthouse; multiple injuries</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bag with human remains found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas">Bag with human remains found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/exclusive-quanell-x-gives-details-of-derion-vence-confession"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="EXCLUSIVE: Quanell X gives details of Derion Vence confession"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/exclusive-quanell-x-gives-details-of-derion-vence-confession">EXCLUSIVE: Quanell X gives details of Derion Vence confession</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/derion-vence-s-attorney-asks-judge-to-block-jail-visits-from-quanell-x">Derion Vence's attorney asks judge to block jail visits from Quanell X</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries">Active shooter reported at Virginia Beach courthouse; multiple injuries</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas">Bag with human remains found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/exclusive-quanell-x-gives-details-of-derion-vence-confession">EXCLUSIVE: Quanell X gives details of Derion Vence confession</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings">Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/derion-vence-confesses-maleah-davis-is-dead-tells-quanell-her-body-is-in-arkansas">Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <ul id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/tv-grid">Television Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff">FOX Faceoff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410125698" data-article-version="1.0">EXCLUSIVE: Quanell X gives details of Derion Vence confession</h1> EXCLUSIVE: Quanell X gives details of Derion Vence confession</h1> </header> Quanell X gives details of Derion Vence confession"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410125698.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410125698");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410125698_410124759_127046"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410125698_410124759_127046";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410124759","video":"569973","title":"EXCLUSIVE%3A%20Quanell%20X%20shares%20details%20of%20Derion%20Vence%27s%20confession","caption":"Quanell%20X%20talks%20exclusively%20to%20FOX%2026%20anchor%20Melissa%20Wilson%20about%20Derion%20Vence%27s%20confession%20that%20Maleah%20Davis%20is%20dead%2C%20and%20he%20dumped%20her%20body%20in%20Arkansas.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F31%2FEXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F31%2FEXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_Derion_Ve_569973_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653940698%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DNnQVq2-zAmJcVRuvB-c8827reWU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fexclusive-quanell-x-gives-details-of-derion-vence-confession"}},"createDate":"May 31 2019 02:58PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410125698_410124759_127046",video:"569973",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Quanell%2520X%2520talks%2520exclusively%2520to%2520FOX%252026%2520anchor%2520Melissa%2520Wilson%2520about%2520Derion%2520Vence%2527s%2520confession%2520that%2520Maleah%2520Davis%2520is%2520dead%252C%2520and%2520he%2520dumped%2520her%2520body%2520in%2520Arkansas.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_Derion_Ve_569973_1800.mp4?Expires=1653940698&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=NnQVq2-zAmJcVRuvB-c8827reWU",eventLabel:"EXCLUSIVE%3A%20Quanell%20X%20shares%20details%20of%20Derion%20Vence%27s%20confession-410124759",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fexclusive-quanell-x-gives-details-of-derion-vence-confession"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/exclusive-quanell-x-gives-details-of-derion-vence-confession">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-410125698"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 02:58PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410125698-410124744" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410125698" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines410125698' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/home/derion-vence-confesses-maleah-davis-is-dead-tells-quanell-her-body-is-in-arkansas"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/timeline-of-events-in-maleah-davis-case"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Timeline of events in Maleah Davis case</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/quanell-x-cuts-ties-with-brittany-bowens-quanell-x-cuts-ties-with"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/10/Quanell_X_Press_Conference_Maleah_Disapp_0_7244656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Quanell X cuts ties with mother of Maleah Davis</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/this-week-s-rundown-of-the-maleah-davis-case-may-19-25"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>This week's rundown of the Maleah Davis case</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/derion-vence-court-monday-tampering-evidence"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Derion Vence's bond reduced to $45,000</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/missing-5-year-old"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/maleah%20davis%20missing_1557060748286.png_7220053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis reported abducted</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Derion Vence, Maleah Davis' mother's ex-fiance, <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/derion-vence-confesses-maleah-davis-is-dead-tells-quanell-her-body-is-in-arkansas">has confessed to Quanell X that Maleah is dead</a>. He said it was an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.</p> <p>Authorities are now investigating this latest development.</p> <p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/derion-vence-confesses-maleah-davis-is-dead-tells-quanell-her-body-is-in-arkansas">Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas</a></strong></p> <p>Shortly after this bombshell announcement, Quanell X stopped by FOX 26 to discuss how he was able to get a confession from Vence.</p> <p>“I was able by God's grace to visit Derion,” Quanell said. “He voiced his concerns about how he was being portrayed in the media. He was upset with Brittany. He thought he acted as more of a father.”</p> <p>Vence told Quanell that he spent more time with the children than Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens. He believed she wasn't a good mom.</p> <p><strong>TIMELINE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/timeline-of-events-in-maleah-davis-case">A look at the timeline of events in Maleah Davis case</a></strong></p> <p>When it came to a motive, Quanell thinks Vence snapped because Bowens found out he was having an affair.</p> <p>“I asked him, 'Are you a cold-blooded murderer?' He said it was an accident ... He wanted to make it clear everything he was doing for the children by himself.<br /> <br /> Vence then allegedly told me Quanell he dumped her body in Arkansas on the side of a road. He confessed to driving five hours. </p> <p>He didn't bury her, he just dumped her body.</p> <p>When asked how he got the confession, Quanell says this isn't the first time a killer has confessed their crimes to him.</p> <p>“A lot of people have forgotten abut my history in this city. Other killers have confessed to me, when they wouldn't anyone else.”</p> <p>Quanell also described the hurt he felt with Vence's demeanor as he interviewed him.</p> <p>“What hurt me [is] he had no remorse. He had no feelings of regret ... and I can't stop crying. I had to stop myself from crying because he was so cold in this discussion with me. He cared more about what people think about him, than what he did with Maleah. There was no remorse.”</p> <p>Before getting this confession, Quanell did work with Maleah's mother Brittany Bowens. This week, he announced he cut ties with her.</p> <p>“I'm a father. I have daughters,” Quanell said. “It was hard standing by Brittany's side, but I had to do what I had to do to make sure I could find out everything - what happened to Maleah and where is she.”</p> <p>Quanell said he learned early in the case that Bowens helped cover up abuse at the hands of the Vence on more than one occasion.</p> <p>“She never broke down in private conversations, always before the camera. She refused to ever say anything about Derion, even after charged with tampering with the body.”</p> <p>When asked about the details of Maleah's head injuries, Quanell refused to discuss due to the CPS investigation.</p> <p>“These are the worst cases because it involves children.”</p> <p>Maleah's case is Quanell's third case where children went missing and the parent is the one who committed the murder.</p> <p>“These are the cases you can't shake. They stay with you. These are the cases that eat you on the inside when you look at your own children, something's wrong.”</p> <p>“In talking with Derion, he was cold He had a cold spirit, almost like I don't care spirit. That's the part I expected emotions and remorse, there is none.”</p> <p><strong>RELATED</strong></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><b><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/crime-stoppers-increases-reward-for-information-on-maleah-davis-total-climbs-to-27-500">Crime Stoppers increases reward for information on Maleah Davis, total climbs to $27,500</a></b><br /> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/protesters-say-cps-failed-to-protect-4-year-old-maleah-davis"><b>Protesters say CPS failed to protect 4-year-old Maleah Davis</b></a><br /> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/texas-equusearch-suspends-search-for-4-year-old-maleah-davis"><b>Texas EquuSearch temporarily suspends search for Maleah Davis</b></a><br /> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/exclusive-brittany-bowens-mother-of-maleah-davis-sits-down-with-fox-26-to-tell-her-side"><b>Mother of Maleah Davis sits down with FOX 26</b></a><br /> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/texas-equusearch-search-woods-along-derion-vence-s-mail-route"><b>Texas EquuSearch searches woods along Derion Vence's former mail route in Rosharon</b></a><br /> <b><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/mom-of-maleah-davis-makes-shocking-allegations-against-ex-fiance">Mom of Maleah Davis makes shocking allegations against ex-fiance</a></b><br /> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/prosecutor-dogs-detected-decomposition-in-maleah-davis-case"><b>Prosecutor: Dogs detected decomposition in Maleah Davis case</b></a><br /> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/conflicting-information-from-maleah-davis-stepdad-leads-to-new-search-locations"><b>New search locations after conflicting stories from Maleah Davis' stepfather</b></a><br /> <b><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/nissan-altima-in-maleah-davis-case-has-been-located-texas-equusearch-says">Car reported stolen in Maleah Davis case found in Missouri City class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/derion-vence-confesses-maleah-davis-is-dead-tells-quanell-her-body-is-in-arkansas" title="Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:52PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Derion Vence has confessed that four-year-old Maleah Davis is dead, according to Quanell X.</p><p>Vence, a person of interest in Maleah's disappearance and her mother's ex-fiance, made the confession to Quanell from jail Friday morning.</p><p>TIMELINE: A look at the timeline of events in Maleah Davis case</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas" title="Bag with human remains found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Remains_found_in_Arkansas_near_search_fo_0_7339274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Remains_found_in_Arkansas_near_search_fo_0_7339274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Remains_found_in_Arkansas_near_search_fo_0_7339274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Remains_found_in_Arkansas_near_search_fo_0_7339274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Remains_found_in_Arkansas_near_search_fo_0_7339274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 news at 5" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bag with human remains found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 05:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities in Arkansas have found a bag with human remains in their search for Maleah Davis' body.</p><p>Hempstead County Sheriff says a road side crew found a black garbage bag "emitting a foul odor" a few days ago. But left it alone, because dead animals are often dumped into ditches.</p><p>On Friday, a litter and mowing crew that was mowing the interstates and the exits apparently mowed over the bag, spreading the remains in the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/timeline-of-events-in-maleah-davis-case" title="Timeline of events in Maleah Davis case" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Timeline of events in Maleah Davis case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 01:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Maleah Davis, 4, was reported missing from Houston on May 4. Police have said that they do not believe she is still alive. Authorities are searching for her remains.</p><p>Here is a timeline of events in the case.</p><p>April 30</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/derion-vence-s-attorney-asks-judge-to-block-jail-visits-from-quanell-x"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_20190531171710"/> </figure> <h3>Derion Vence's attorney asks judge to block jail visits from Quanell X</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0531_00034_1559336107273-401720.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Active shooter reported at Virginia Beach courthouse; multiple injuries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934.png"/> </figure> <h3>Bag with human remains found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/exclusive-quanell-x-gives-details-of-derion-vence-confession"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_20190531195819"/> </figure> <h3>EXCLUSIVE: Quanell X gives details of Derion Vence confession</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0977_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0977"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/Still0531_00034_1559336107273_7338336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Active shooter reported at Virginia Beach courthouse; multiple injuries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/bag-emitting-foul-odor-found-in-maleah-davis-search-in-arkansas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/vlcsnap-2019-05-31-15h21m40s176_1559334143934_7338162_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bag with human remains found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/exclusive-quanell-x-gives-details-of-derion-vence-confession" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/EXCLUSIVE__Quanell_X_shares_details_of_D_0_7337675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>EXCLUSIVE: Quanell X gives details of Derion Vence confession</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-sentenced-for-marrying-daughter-after-reported-competition-between-half-siblings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/31/Fieldgrove%20and%20Kershner_1559327878180.jpg_7335990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Travis&#x20;Fieldgrove&#x20;and&#x20;Samantha&#x20;Kershner&#x20;were&#x20;arrested&#x20;in&#x20;January&#x20;on&#x20;warrants&#x20;relating&#x20;to&#x20;an&#x20;incest&#x20;case&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;authorities&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Hall&#x20;County&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Corrections&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man sentenced for marrying daughter after reported 'competition' between half-siblings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/timeline-of-events-in-maleah-davis-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Timeline of events in Maleah Davis case</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> 