- A public service will be held on Wednesday for fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who was killed on duty this week during a routine traffic stop by a fugitive.

The funeral ceremony for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal will be Wednesday 10/2 at the Berry Center, 8877 Barker Cypress. Sikh religious ceremony at 10:30 a.m., law enforcement ceremony at 11:30. Public welcome at both, space permitting. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 28, 2019

Sheriff Gonzalez described Dhaliwal, who was the first Sikh deputy for Harris County, as "well-liked and well-respected."

Dhaliwal was also the Director of Homeland Security for UNITED SIKHS. He led operations for Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Maria and various other projects to assist the less fortunate and those in need.

He was trailblazer for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and was easily recognizable in his faith's traditional turban and beard.