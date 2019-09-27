Sheriff Gonzalez described Dhaliwal, who was the first Sikh deputy for Harris County, as "well-liked and well-respected."
Dhaliwal was also the Director of Homeland Security for UNITED SIKHS. He led operations for Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Maria and various other projects to assist the less fortunate and those in need.
He was trailblazer for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and was easily recognizable in his faith's traditional turban and beard.
RELATED: Sikh Deputy allowed to wear articles of faith with his uniform
"I'm heartbroken because he's a personal friend of mine," the sheriff said.
Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:
“Today, Cecilia and I join Texans in mourning the loss of the Harris County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty,” said Governor Abbott. “It is with heavy hearts that we send our deepest sympathies to the deputy’s family, friends, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face every single day. I thank the officers who bravely responded to apprehend the suspect, and I assure you that the state of Texas is committed to bringing this killer to justice. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the family and the entire Harris County Sheriff’s Department.”
Harris County Commissioner of Pct. 2 Adrian Garcia, who was leading the sheriff's department when the deputy was sworn, said the victim is "like a brother" to him.
"He has the heart of a lion," Garcia said.
Dhaliwal leaves behind a wife and three children.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sheriff Deputy shot In the 14800 block of Willancy Ct. while protecting our community. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. #Swiftjustice pic.twitter.com/4OTMvzfPTL — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 27, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sheriff Deputy shot In the 14800 block of Willancy Ct. while protecting our community. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. #Swiftjustice pic.twitter.com/4OTMvzfPTL
Our thoughts are with our friends at @HCSOTexas https://t.co/7lwHgTYPR9 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) September 27, 2019
Our thoughts are with our friends at @HCSOTexas https://t.co/7lwHgTYPR9
Prayers are with our brothers and sisters of @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/IamgNQNW92 — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 27, 2019
Prayers are with our brothers and sisters of @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/IamgNQNW92
Officer Dhaliwal was the first Sikh in Texas to wear his turban while on duty. Earlier today, he was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow officers. Rest In Peace, Sandeep. https://t.co/A8ko0mmMpT — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 28, 2019
Officer Dhaliwal was the first Sikh in Texas to wear his turban while on duty. Earlier today, he was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow officers. Rest In Peace, Sandeep. https://t.co/A8ko0mmMpT
The 100 Club is a Houston non-profit offering financial support to the family of fallen officers and firefighters killed or gravely injured on duty. They support the 32 counties surrounding Houston. The organization says they give an average of $300,000 in support to each family they assist. Houstonians often stack their 100 Club bumper stickers to proudly show the many years they’ve been supporting this great cause.
Texas Fallen Officer Foundation provides aid and assistance to Texas law enforcement officers and their families who are critically injured in the line of duty. They also educate active officers on safety issues, and advocate for the families of the fallen.
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund maintains the monument in Washington DC were officers are honored after being killed in the line of duty. They also maintain records on line-of-duty deaths, and conduct research on the subject. Donations help maintain the monument and support their effort to keep alive the memory of those we lost.
Posted Sep 27 2019 09:49PM CDT
Updated Sep 27 2019 10:22PM CDT
On February 11, 2002, Houston SWAT officers rescued a young child being held hostage by his own father.
Robert Solis, now charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal , was accused of holding his 4-year-old hostage after shooting another man in southwest Houston.
The little boy was not harmed, but it took the team an hour and a half to talk Solis into surrendering his child.
Posted Sep 27 2019 09:18PM CDT
The residents of the Copper Brook subdivision coming to pray, comfort one another, and light candles in Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's honor.
"Today at 4.01 p.m. the HSCO lost one of its own, there are simply no words to express our heartbreak our sadness at this time," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Just ask the community to keep this hero in your thoughts and prayers please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers they are completely devastated."
It was around 1:00 p.m. when Deputy Dhaliwal pulled a car over for a routine traffic stop. He was ambushed from behind, and was shot multiple times. He was rushed via life flight to memorial Hermann hospital.
Posted Sep 27 2019 09:01PM CDT
