<section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story430516504" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430516504" data-article-version="1.0">HCSO deputy dies after being shot from behind during traffic stop</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430516504" data-article-version="1.0">HCSO deputy dies after being shot from behind during traffic stop</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-430516504" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=HCSO deputy dies after being shot from behind during traffic stop&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/harris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop" data-title="HCSO deputy dies after being shot from behind during traffic stop" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/harris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop" addthis:title="HCSO deputy dies after being shot from behind during traffic stop"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430516504.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430516504");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_430516504_430543992_144602"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="430543992" data-video-posted-date="Sep 27 2019 05:24PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Harris_County_Sheriff_s_Deputy_has_died__0_7679020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Harris County Sheriff's Deputy has died after being shot</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="430553378" data-video-posted-date="Sep 27 2019 07:22PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Remembering_Deputy_Dhaliwal_0_7678889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Remembering Deputy Dhaliwal</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="430573695" data-video-posted-date="Sep 27 2019 10:22PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/How_you_can_help_Deputy_Dhaliwal_s_famil_0_7679274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>How you can help Deputy Dhaliwal's family and the Sikh community</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="3" data-playlist-id="430529385" data-video-posted-date="Sep 27 2019 03:11PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Harris_County_deputy_shot_during_traffic_0_7678682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Harris County deputy shot during traffic stop, possible suspect detained</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="4" data-playlist-id="430526344" data-video-posted-date="Sep 27 2019 02:38PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/HCSO_taken_by_LifeFlight_to_Memorial_Her_0_7678553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>HCSO taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann - TMC</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="5" data-playlist-id="430524509" data-video-posted-date="Sep 27 2019 02:25PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Harris_County_deputy_shot_during_traffic_0_7678546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Harris County deputy shot during traffic stop</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_430516504_430543992_144602";this.videosJson='[{"id":"430543992","video":"609624","title":"Harris%20County%20Sheriff%27s%20Deputy%20has%20died%20after%20being%20shot","caption":"FOX%2026%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FHarris_County_Sheriff_s_Deputy_has_died__0_7679020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FHarris_County_Sheriff_s_Deputy_has_died_after_be_609624_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664231072%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DMkRXuo7gIY840czlCMhAeb-bknU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Fharris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop"}},"createDate":"Sep 27 2019 05:24PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"430553378","video":"609678","title":"Remembering%20Deputy%20Dhaliwal","caption":"Isiah%20Factor%20Uncensored","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FRemembering_Deputy_Dhaliwal_0_7678889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FRemembering_Deputy_Dhaliwal_609678_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664238160%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DXBVpcYATv0FgQGFM1GIn-IoTduk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Fharris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop"}},"createDate":"Sep 27 2019 07:22PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"430573695","video":"609778","title":"How%20you%20can%20help%20Deputy%20Dhaliwal%27s%20family%20and%20the%20Sikh%20community","caption":"FOX%2026%3A%20The%20News%20Edge%20at%2010%3A00%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FHow_you_can_help_Deputy_Dhaliwal_s_famil_0_7679274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FHow_you_can_help_Deputy_Dhaliwal_s_family_and_th_609778_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664248957%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D1oUmqAYP8kgGtKobmBPjPOBjORE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/the_news_edge&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Fharris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop"}},"createDate":"Sep CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"430529385","video":"609573","title":"Harris%20County%20deputy%20shot%20during%20traffic%20stop%2C%20possible%20suspect%20detained","caption":"FOX%2026%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FHarris_County_deputy_shot_during_traffic_0_7678682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FHarris_County_deputy_shot_during_traffic_stop__p_609573_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664223066%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D4-BP9XtLLrpLAS6hwy_zeEqSHBI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Fharris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop"}},"createDate":"Sep CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"430526344","video":"609563","title":"HCSO%20taken%20by%20LifeFlight%20to%20Memorial%20Hermann%20-%20TMC","caption":"The%20Deputy%20was%20treated%20by%20Cy-Fair%20EMS%20and%20transported%20to%20Memorial%20Hermann%20-%20TMC%20in%20critical%20condition.%20%0A%28Video%3A%20Lt.%20Daniel%20Arizpe%2C%20PIO%2F%20Cy-Fair%20FD%29","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FHCSO_taken_by_LifeFlight_to_Memorial_Her_0_7678553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FHCSO_taken_by_LifeFlight_to_Memorial_Hermann___T_609563_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664221089%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DNoCOLyhRJO6UiuA2wKB856KMOSA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Fharris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop"}},"createDate":"Sep CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"430524509","video":"609556","title":"Harris%20County%20deputy%20shot%20during%20traffic%20stop","caption":"FOX%2026%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FHarris_County_deputy_shot_during_traffic_0_7678546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F27%2FHarris_County_deputy_shot_during_traffic_stop_609556_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664220348%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DGWuCtJRMaW-ExawGh5eeaIyXmic","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Fharris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop"}},"createDate":"Sep 27 CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_430516504_430543992_144602",video:"609624",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Harris_County_Sheriff_s_Deputy_has_died__0_7679020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/27/Harris_County_Sheriff_s_Deputy_has_died_after_be_609624_1800.mp4?Expires=1664231072&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=MkRXuo7gIY840czlCMhAeb-bknU",eventLabel:"Harris%20County%20deputy%20shot%20during%20traffic%20stop-430543992",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Fharris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/harris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop">FOX 26 Houston staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 01:08PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-430516504"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 05:24PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 10:29PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430516504-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/deputydhaliwal_1569620828843_7678905_ver1.0_640_360.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430516504-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/deputydhaliwal_1569620828843_7678905_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430516504-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="deputydhaliwal_1569620828843.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/HCSO_taken_by_LifeFlight_to_Memorial_Her_0_7678553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430516504-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="HCSO_taken_by_LifeFlight_to_Memorial_Her_0_20190927193810"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vlcsnap-2019-09-27-13h47m58s101_1569610115931_7678538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430516504-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-09-27-13h47m58s101_1569610115931.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/POSSIBLE%20SUSPECT_1569612740638.png_7678660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430516504-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="POSSIBLE SUSPECT_1569612740638.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/deputy%20shot_1569608283124.png_7678645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430516504-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="deputy shot_1569608283124.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-430516504-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="4" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/deputydhaliwal_1569620828843_7678905_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="deputydhaliwal_1569620828843.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/HCSO_taken_by_LifeFlight_to_Memorial_Her_0_7678553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="HCSO_taken_by_LifeFlight_to_Memorial_Her_0_20190927193810"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vlcsnap-2019-09-27-13h47m58s101_1569610115931_7678538_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-27-13h47m58s101_1569610115931.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/POSSIBLE%20SUSPECT_1569612740638.png_7678660_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A man is placed in the back of a sheriff's office vehicle at the scene where deputies are investigating the shooting of a Harris County deputy. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a possible suspect is detained." title="POSSIBLE SUSPECT_1569612740638.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A man is placed in the back of a sheriff's office vehicle at the scene where deputies are investigating the shooting of a Harris County deputy. ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/deputydhaliwal_1569620828843_7678905_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="deputydhaliwal_1569620828843.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/HCSO_taken_by_LifeFlight_to_Memorial_Her_0_7678553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="HCSO_taken_by_LifeFlight_to_Memorial_Her_0_20190927193810"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vlcsnap-2019-09-27-13h47m58s101_1569610115931_7678538_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-27-13h47m58s101_1569610115931.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/POSSIBLE%20SUSPECT_1569612740638.png_7678660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A man is placed in the back of a sheriff's office vehicle at the scene where deputies are investigating the shooting of a Harris County deputy. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a possible suspect is detained." title="POSSIBLE SUSPECT_1569612740638.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/deputy%20shot_1569608283124.png_7678645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="deputy shot_1569608283124.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/harris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop" data-title="Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/harris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop" addthis:title="Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/harris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2026\x20Houston\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430516504" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - A Harris County deputy has passed away after being shot in the line of duty.</p> <p>Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was shot while conducting a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/man-charged-in-deputy-killing-served-fraction-of-sentence-for-aggravated-assault-with-deadly-weapon">Robert Solis has been taken into custody and charged with capital murder.</a></p> <p data-article-id="430546876" data-article-version="1.0" id="story-headline0"><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/remembering-deputy-sandeep-dhaliwal-texas-first-sikh-deputy">Remembering Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, Texas' first Sikh deputy</a></strong></p> <p>The shooting occurred on Willancy Court near West Road in northwest Harris County around 1 p.m. </p> <p>Sheriff Gonzalez says a male suspect approached the 10-year veteran from behind and shot him a couple of times.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">I’m sad to share with you that we’ve lost one of our own. Our <a href="https://twitter.com/HCSOTexas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HCSOTexas</a> was unable to recover from his injuries. There are no words to convey our sadness. Please keep his family and our agency in your prayers. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HouNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HouNews</a></p> — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) <a href="https://twitter.com/SheriffEd_HCSO/status/1177696504481497088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 27, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Emergency crews arrived at the scene and immediately began life-saving measures. Then, the deputy was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital by Life Flight.</p> <p>Sadly, Dhaliwal was not able to recover from his injuries and passed away at the hospital.</p> <p>"There are no words to convey our sadness," the sheriff wrote in a tweet.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Cy-Fair crews assist <a href="https://twitter.com/HCSOTexas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HCSOTexas</a> with a Deputy who was reportedly shot at a traffic stop near Willancy Ln. and West Rd.<br /> <br /> The Deputy was treated by Cy-Fair EMS and transported to Memorial Hermann - TMC in critical condition.<br /> <br /> Video: Lt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO/ Cy-Fair FD <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hounews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hounews</a> <a href="https://t.co/VtblHTJHwx">pic.twitter.com/VtblHTJHwx</a></p> — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@CFVFD) <a href="https://twitter.com/CFVFD/status/1177657916964388865?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 27, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Authorities say a man and woman were taken into custody, and believe the scene is contained and that there is no current threat to the community. The man is believed to be the shooter, and the woman a passenger in the car.</p> <p>Sheriff Gonzalez describes the shooting as "cold-blooded."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">We have a possible suspect detained. We believe scene is contained and no current threat to community. Due to scene investigation there will continue to be a large police presence in the area, so please avoid if possible. I’m at the hospital & we ask for our community’s prayers.</p> — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) <a href="https://twitter.com/SheriffEd_HCSO/status/1177665833826504715?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 27, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="450" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3458.71128899555!2d-95.62747434901353!3d29.90141853218053!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x8640d1201adbed05%3A0xa522306f23e46d21!2s14807%20Willancy%20Ct%2C%20Houston%2C%20TX%2077095!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1569608121855!5m2!1sen!2sus" style="border:0;" width="600">

Sheriff Gonzalez described Dhaliwal, who was the first Sikh deputy for Harris County, as "well-liked and well-respected."

Dhaliwal was also the Director of Homeland Security for UNITED SIKHS. He led operations for Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Maria and various other projects to assist the less fortunate and those in need.

He was trailblazer for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, and was easily recognizable in his faith's traditional turban and beard.

RELATED: Sikh Deputy allowed to wear articles of faith with his uniform

"I'm heartbroken because he's a personal friend of mine," the sheriff said.

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:

“Today, Cecilia and I join Texans in mourning the loss of the Harris County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty,” said Governor Abbott. “It is with heavy hearts that we send our deepest sympathies to the deputy’s family, friends, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face every single day. I thank the officers who bravely responded to apprehend the suspect, and I assure you that the state of Texas is committed to bringing this killer to justice. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the family and the entire Harris County Sheriff’s Department.”

Harris County Commissioner of Pct. 2 Adrian Garcia, who was leading the sheriff's department when the deputy was sworn, said the victim is "like a brother" to him.

"He has the heart of a lion," Garcia said.

Dhaliwal leaves behind a wife and three children.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sheriff Deputy shot

In the 14800 block of Willancy Ct. while protecting our community.

Please keep him and his family in your prayers. #Swiftjustice pic.twitter.com/4OTMvzfPTL — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 27, 2019

Our thoughts are with our friends at @HCSOTexas https://t.co/7lwHgTYPR9 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) September 27, 2019

Prayers are with our brothers and sisters of @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/IamgNQNW92 — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 27, 2019

Officer Dhaliwal was the first Sikh in Texas to wear his turban while on duty. Earlier today, he was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow officers. Rest In Peace, Sandeep. https://t.co/A8ko0mmMpT — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 28, 2019

The 100 Club is a Houston non-profit offering financial support to the family of fallen officers and firefighters killed or gravely injured on duty. They support the 32 counties surrounding Houston. The organization says they give an average of $300,000 in support to each family they assist. Houstonians often stack their 100 Club bumper stickers to proudly show the many years they’ve been supporting this great cause.

Texas Fallen Officer Foundation provides aid and assistance to Texas law enforcement officers and their families who are critically injured in the line of duty. They also educate active officers on safety issues, and advocate for the families of the fallen.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund maintains the monument in Washington DC were officers are honored after being killed in the line of duty. They also maintain records on line-of-duty deaths, and conduct research on the subject. Donations help maintain the monument and support their effort to keep alive the memory of those we lost.

