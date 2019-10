- Almost $600,000 have donated to the family of fallen Harris County Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Multiple organizations have started GoFundMe pages to raise money for the fallen deputy's family. Sikh's of Houston has raised more than $400,000 with their GoFundMe campaign and United Sikhs raised another $175,000.

Papa John's Houston plans to donate all of its profits from October 1 to the Dhaliwal family. "To show our support for his family and our appreciation for his 10 years protecting our community we hope everyone will join us on Tuesday in giving back," said Keith Sullins, President of Papa John's Houston.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa donated $10,000 to the Dhaliwal family.

Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) donated $10K to help the family of the late Harris County Deputy Sheriff Sandeep Dhaliwal who was killed Friday during a traffic stop. Carlos met with the family today. pic.twitter.com/KWn7ZHiUb5 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 30, 2019