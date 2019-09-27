< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Remembering Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, Texas' first Sikh deputy  Posted Sep 27 2019 05:59PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 27 2019 10:39PM CDT
Updated Sep 27 2019 10:41PM CDT alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430546876" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/harris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop">died in the line of duty after being shot during a traffic stop</a>, was more than just a deputy.</p> <p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/harris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop">Deputy dies after being shot from behind during traffic stop</a></strong></p> <p>Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called him a trailblazer and a leader, who represented the true diversity of our community.</p> <p>Dhaliwal joined the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 as a detention officer.</p> <p>He grabbed the nation’s attention six years after being sworn into the department. Former Sheriff Adrian Garcia, for the first time in Texas history, <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/sikh-deputy-allowed-to-wear-articles-of-faith-with-his-uniform">allowed him to wear a turban and beard</a> when in uniform, which represented Dhaliwal's commitment to the Sikh religion.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/sikh-deputy-allowed-to-wear-articles-of-faith-with-his-uniform">Sikh Deputy allowed to wear articles of faith with his uniform</a></strong></p> <p>"I was sitting in the congregation like I was sitting today, hearing Sheriff Garcia. He was here to give community hope to look forward to bring the trust back," Dhaliwal said in a 2015 interview with FOX 26.</p> <p>Since then, Dhaliwal helped educate and raise awareness about the Sikh religion that is often misunderstood.</p> <blockquote> <p>Dhaliwal was Director of Homeland Security for UNITED SIKHs. They released this statement following his passing:<br /> We express profound grief at his lost because he was a shining light for all those that he was in touch with and impacted, and we will keep his light shining through his love of working to advance civil and human rights and to help those who are less fortunate. We will be launching a project in his name to honor his memory for our fallen first responders. The project will have his name. This was a project that we were working on with the Deputy and will finish it in his honor.</p> </blockquote> <p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="100%" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WP0PbY4aG7o?controls=0" width="100%">

Deputy Dhaliwal also made appearances on the Isiah Factor Uncensored to talk about diversity.

WATCH: Deputy Dhaliwal talks diversity in law enforcement

"I'm proud to be a Harris County Deputy," he said.

Dhaliwal was also praised for spending his own vacation time to help with Hurricane Harvey efforts, bringing in an 18-wheeler filled with supplies from California for victims. He also helped victims of Hurricane Maria in Florida and Puerto Rico.

Both former sheriff Garcia and current sheriff Gonzalez called him a close personal friend.

Dhaliwal is survived by wife and three children.

