Deputy Dhaliwal also made appearances on the Isiah Factor Uncensored to talk about diversity.
WATCH: Deputy Dhaliwal talks diversity in law enforcement
"I'm proud to be a Harris County Deputy," he said.
Dhaliwal was also praised for spending his own vacation time to help with Hurricane Harvey efforts, bringing in an 18-wheeler filled with supplies from California for victims. He also helped victims of Hurricane Maria in Florida and Puerto Rico.
Both former sheriff Garcia and current sheriff Gonzalez called him a close personal friend.
Dhaliwal is survived by wife and three children.
On February 11, 2002, Houston SWAT officers rescued a young child being held hostage by his own father.
Robert Solis, now charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal , was accused of holding his 4-year-old hostage after shooting another man in southwest Houston.
The little boy was not harmed, but it took the team an hour and a half to talk Solis into surrendering his child.
The residents of the Copper Brook subdivision coming to pray, comfort one another, and light candles in Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's honor.
"Today at 4.01 p.m. the HSCO lost one of its own, there are simply no words to express our heartbreak our sadness at this time," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Just ask the community to keep this hero in your thoughts and prayers please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers they are completely devastated."
It was around 1:00 p.m. when Deputy Dhaliwal pulled a car over for a routine traffic stop. He was ambushed from behind, and was shot multiple times. He was rushed via life flight to memorial Hermann hospital.
