Neighbors hold vigil for fallen Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal 27 2019 09:12PM By Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News
Posted Sep 27 2019 09:18PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 27 2019 09:12PM CDT delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vigilsandeep_1569637028891_7679226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vigilsandeep_1569637028891_7679226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vigilsandeep_1569637028891_7679226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vigilsandeep_1569637028891_7679226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vigilsandeep_1569637028891_7679226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430565547-430565532" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vigilsandeep_1569637028891_7679226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vigilsandeep_1569637028891_7679226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vigilsandeep_1569637028891_7679226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vigilsandeep_1569637028891_7679226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/vigilsandeep_1569637028891_7679226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430565547" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The residents of the Copper Brook subdivision coming to pray, comfort one another, and light candles in Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's honor.</p><p>"Today at 4.01 p.m. the HSCO lost one of its own, there are simply no words to express our heartbreak our sadness at this time," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Just ask the community to keep this hero in your thoughts and prayers please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers they are completely devastated."</p><p>It was around 1:00 p.m. when Deputy Dhaliwal pulled a car over for a routine traffic stop. He was ambushed from behind, and was shot multiple times. He was rushed via life flight to memorial Hermann hospital. </p><p>The suspects fled the scene, but were arrested at a nearby shopping center. </p><p>Now the community mourns the loss of one of their own. Sharing members of the deputy that cared so much for his community. </p><p>"He would intentionally pull over, get out and talk to the kids. Ask how they were doing, ask about their day. He was truly, truly or is truly a vital part of our community," said Kimberly Martin, a neighbor.</p><p>"He would always joke around with us. He would put the deputy hat on me all the time, and I remember he gave me a badge, a T-shirt of a police man because he made me the junior deputy of this neighborhood, and it was so funny he would always joke around. He was just so kind to everybody here," said Hailey Perez.</p><p>"He was one of a kind, he was a special guy. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Public welcome at fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal funeral services</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 28 2019 04:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 28 2019 04:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A public service will be held on Wednesday for fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal , who was killed on duty this week during a routine traffic stop by a fugitive.</p><p>The funeral ceremony for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal will be Wednesday 10/2 at the Berry Center, 8877 Barker Cypress. Sikh religious ceremony at 10:30 a.m., law enforcement ceremony at 11:30. Public welcome at both, space permitting. #hounews</p><p>Sheriff Gonzalez described Dhaliwal, who was the first Sikh deputy for Harris County, as "well-liked and well-respected."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/dozens-remember-coast-guard-legend-captain-frank-erickson" title="Dozens remember Coast Guard legend Captain Frank Erickson" data-articleId="430673927" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/28/Dozens_remember_Coast_Guard_legend_Capta_0_7679966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/28/Dozens_remember_Coast_Guard_legend_Capta_0_7679966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/28/Dozens_remember_Coast_Guard_legend_Capta_0_7679966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/28/Dozens_remember_Coast_Guard_legend_Capta_0_7679966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/28/Dozens_remember_Coast_Guard_legend_Capta_0_7679966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Darlene Faires" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dozens remember Coast Guard legend Captain Frank Erickson</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Darlene Janik Faires, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 28 2019 10:55PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 29 2019 02:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>From his Coast Guard air control tower near Pearl Harbor, Captain Frank Erickson watched as men struggled in the waters without aid after the 1941 bombing. </p><p>It became his vision to implement helicopters into critical search and rescue.</p><p>He became Coast Guard Helicopter Pilot #1 and went on to create rescue stations up and down the US coast. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/federal-judges-rule-against-trump-immigration-policies" title="Federal judges rule against Trump immigration policies" data-articleId="430664597" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/28/Federal_judges_rule_against_Trump_admini_0_7679946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/28/Federal_judges_rule_against_Trump_admini_0_7679946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/28/Federal_judges_rule_against_Trump_admini_0_7679946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/28/Federal_judges_rule_against_Trump_admini_0_7679946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/28/Federal_judges_rule_against_Trump_admini_0_7679946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Federal judges rule against Trump immigration policies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 28 2019 10:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SAN DIEGO (AP) - A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's move to vastly extend authority of immigration officers to deport people without allowing them to appear before judges, the third legal setback for its immigration agenda in one day.</p><p>The policy, which was announced in July but hasn't yet been enforced, would allow fast-track deportations to apply to anyone in the country illegally for less than two years. Now, they are largely limited to people arrested almost immediately after crossing the Mexican border.</p><p>U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, ruling late Friday in Washington, said the administration's expansion of "expedited removal" authority violated procedural requirements to first seek public comment and ignored flaws in how it has been used on a smaller scale at the border. 