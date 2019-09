- The residents of the Copper Brook subdivision coming to pray, comfort one another, and light candles in Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal's honor.

"Today at 4.01 p.m. the HSCO lost one of its own, there are simply no words to express our heartbreak our sadness at this time," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Just ask the community to keep this hero in your thoughts and prayers please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers they are completely devastated."

It was around 1:00 p.m. when Deputy Dhaliwal pulled a car over for a routine traffic stop. He was ambushed from behind, and was shot multiple times. He was rushed via life flight to memorial Hermann hospital.

The suspects fled the scene, but were arrested at a nearby shopping center.

Now the community mourns the loss of one of their own. Sharing members of the deputy that cared so much for his community.

"He would intentionally pull over, get out and talk to the kids. Ask how they were doing, ask about their day. He was truly, truly or is truly a vital part of our community," said Kimberly Martin, a neighbor.

"He would always joke around with us. He would put the deputy hat on me all the time, and I remember he gave me a badge, a T-shirt of a police man because he made me the junior deputy of this neighborhood, and it was so funny he would always joke around. He was just so kind to everybody here," said Hailey Perez.

"He was one of a kind, he was a special guy. Our condolences are to him and his family," said Michael Perez.