section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story410950637" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410950637" data-article-version="1.0">Mental health evaluation ordered for Derion Vence</h1>
</header> <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/mental-health-evaluation-ordered-for-derion-vence">FOX 26 Houston staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 11:27AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 11:36AM CDT</span></p>
</div> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410950637.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410950637");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410950637-406344910"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410950637-406344910" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/mental-health-evaluation-ordered-for-derion-vence">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 11:27AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 11:36AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410950637" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - An order for mental health or intellectual disability assessment was filed this morning for Derion Vence.</p> <p>Vence is the only person currently charged in the death of four-year-old Maleah Davis.</p> <p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/timeline-of-events-in-maleah-davis-case">Timeline of events in Maleah Davis case</a></strong></p> <p>A judge received information that may indicate that Vence has a mentall illness or intellectual disability, therefore, the assesment was ordered.</p> <p><img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/mental%20heath%20assessment%20derion%20vence_1559751599669.jpg_7354383_ver1.0.jpg" width="100%" /></p> <p>Vence was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse, on May 11. He is now <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/derion-vence-court-monday-tampering-evidence">in Harris County Jail with a 45,000 bond</a>.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/memorials-grow-in-houston-and-arkansas-for-4-year-old-maleah-davis">Memorials grow in Houston and Arkansas for 4-year-old Maleah Davis</a></strong></p> <p>The assessment order comes just days after Maleah's body was identified. <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/arkansas-remains-identified-as-4-year-old-maleah-davis">Her remains were found</a> in Fulton, Arkansas after <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/derion-vence-confesses-maleah-davis-is-dead-tells-quanell-her-body-is-in-arkansas">Quanell X received a confession form Vence</a>.</p> <p><strong>RELATED</strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/vigil-for-maleah-davis-held-a-day-after-human-remains-found-in-arkansas">Vigil for Maleah Davis held a day after human <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Home Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:41AM CDT</span></p>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/June_5_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7353894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/June_5_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7353894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/June_5_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7353894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/June_5_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7353894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/05/June_5_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7353894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span <div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A flash flood watch continues until 10 p.m. tonight. Watch for areas of heavy rain beginning this morning. Some places could receive 4-6" of rainfall, especially closer to the coast. Highs in the low to mid 80s.</p> </div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/weather/houston-area-severe-weather-watches-warnings" title="Houston-area severe weather watches & warnings" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Houston-area severe weather watches & warnings</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 01:01PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 01:41PM CDT</span></p>
</div> <div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning until 2:15 p.m. June 5 for Galveston County.</p><p>LIVE RADAR: Track rain & storms across your area</p><p>The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch until 10 p.m. June 5 for the following southeast Texas counties:</p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/home/turn-around-dont-drown-list-of-high-water-locations-to-avoid" title="Turn Around, Don't Drown! List of high-water locations to avoid" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Turn Around, Don't Drown! List of high-water locations to avoid</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:12PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:36AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>The following is a list of high-water areas to avoid while traveling in Houston areas:</p><p>RELATED: Houston-area severe weather watches & warnings</p><p> </p>
</div>
</div>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> 