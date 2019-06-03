< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Quanell X says family member of Derion Vence knew details of where Maleah Davis' remains were fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410642215" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Quanell X told FOX 26 who all he feels should be held accountable in the death of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.</p><p>The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has positively identified the remains found in Arkansas on Friday as those of 4-year-old Maleah Davis. The cause and manner of her death are pending.</p><p>Authorities were able to find the remains just hours after Derion Vence, Maleah Davis' mother's ex-fiance, <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/arkansas-remains-identified-as-4-year-old-maleah-davis">confessed to Quanell X that Maleah is dead</a>. He said it was an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.</p><p>During an interview with FOX 26’s Jonathan Martin, the activist said he believes Derion Vence and Brittany Bowens should be held responsible, but he also says another person knew where the little girl’s body was.</p><p>“I believe that Derion has to be charged with murder,” he said. “He has to be charged with taking the life of young Maleah and held absolutely accountable for that. This man had no remorse. None whatsoever when I sat down and talked to him. I believe that Brittany has to be held accountable also. Brittany helped cover up abuse and I think she has to look at the bigger picture. Your child lost her life because as a mother you failed to protect that baby.”</p><p>But X also says there is another person that knew about where Maleah’s remains were.</p><p>“I believe that there is one family member of Derion who I’ve already told them who I believe this family member is, from my conversations with that particular family member also, that he knew where the body was placed, and that he helped hide Derion out from authorities so they couldn’t speak to him. And I believe he knew about the whereabouts of where Maleah was,” X said.</p><p>X says Vence’s story was questionable from the beginning.</p><p>“I knew from the very beginning that the story that Derion was telling was a concocted lie. Anybody with common sense would know that no Hispanic gentleman would kidnap and beat him up, take Maleah but leave him with his own baby. Didn’t make a lot of sense at all,” he said.</p><p>He also commented on being called the “spokesperson” for Brittany Bowens, saying, “I was never actually the spokesperson for the mother. I was always the spokesperson for the truth of what happened to Maleah. I never took a side in this. I always wanted to do whatever I needed to do to make sure I would find what happened to Maleah and where she was.”</p><p>X says he gave Bowens the benefit of the doubt, until more details came out.</p><p>“It took me working very closely with the mother, spending a lot of time with the mother, and if I believed she was innocent about something, I would tell the world she was innocent, but when I found out that there was much more to it. And that she helped cover up legitimate real physical torturous abuse of her own child, I knew then at that point that at some point I was going to step away. And I wasn’t going to hide what I had discovered and found out,” he said.</p><p><strong><u>RELATED</u></strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/protesters-say-cps-failed-to-protect-4-year-old-maleah-davis"><b>Protesters say CPS failed to protect 4-year-old Maleah Davis</b></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/exclusive-brittany-bowens-mother-of-maleah-davis-sits-down-with-fox-26-to-tell-her-side"><b>Mother of Maleah Davis sits down with FOX 26</b></a></li> <li><b><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/mom-of-maleah-davis-makes-shocking-allegations-against-ex-fiance">Mom of Maleah Davis makes shocking allegations against ex-fiance</a></b></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/prosecutor-dogs-detected-decomposition-in-maleah-davis-case"><b>Prosecutor: Dogs detected decomposition in Maleah Davis case</b></a></li> <li><b><a More Home Stories

Child remains found in Arkansas identified as 4-year-old Maleah Davis

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has positively identified the remains found in Arkansas on Friday as those of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

The cause and manner of her death are pending.

Father shoots, stabs son to death in Deer Park, police say

A man has been charged with first degree felony murder for shooting and stabbing his son to death, police say.

Authorities say the attack happened Sunday at around 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowlark Street in Deer Park.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located Sherman Fricks and his son. Officers started CPR on the victim until Deer Park Emergency Medical Services arrived and later transported the victim to Bayshore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Instead of graduation party, Houston senior treats homeless women & kids to pizza

A Houston high school senior skipped having a graduation party and instead treated around 200 homeless women and children to a pizza party.

On Sunday, Waltrip High School graduate Leanne Carrasco, her friends and her family hosted a lunch party for homeless residents at Star of Hope.

"I just want to be a blessing and show these beautiful women and children that no matter what, someone does care," Leanne said. data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Remains_of_child_found_in_Arkansas_posit_0_7347013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Remains_of_child_found_in_Arkansas_posit_0_7347013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Remains_of_child_found_in_Arkansas_posit_0_7347013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Remains_of_child_found_in_Arkansas_posit_0_7347013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Remains_of_child_found_in_Arkansas_posit_0_7347013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Child remains found in Arkansas identified as 4-year-old Maleah Davis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:00AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has positively identified the remains found in Arkansas on Friday as those of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.</p><p>The cause and manner of her death are pending.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/father-in-custody-for-shooting-stabbing-son-to-death-in-deer-park-police-say" title="Father shoots, stabs son to death in Deer Park, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/stabs%20son_1559597420710.JPG_7347989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/stabs%20son_1559597420710.JPG_7347989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/stabs%20son_1559597420710.JPG_7347989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/stabs%20son_1559597420710.JPG_7347989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/stabs%20son_1559597420710.JPG_7347989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deer Park Police Department: Picture of Sherman Fricks" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Father shoots, stabs son to death in Deer Park, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 04:31PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 04:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been charged with first degree felony murder for shooting and stabbing his son to death, police say.</p><p>Authorities say the attack happened Sunday at around 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Meadowlark Street in Deer Park.</p><p>When officers arrived to the scene, they located Sherman Fricks and his son. Officers started CPR on the victim until Deer Park Emergency Medical Services arrived and later transported the victim to Bayshore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/instead-of-graduation-party-houston-senior-treats-homeless-women-kids-to-pizza" title="Instead of graduation party, Houston senior treats homeless women & kids to pizza" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Instead of graduation party, Houston senior treats homeless women & kids to pizza</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:13PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:25PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Houston high school senior skipped having a graduation party and instead treated around 200 homeless women and children to a pizza party.</p><p>On Sunday, Waltrip High School graduate Leanne Carrasco, her friends and her family hosted a lunch party for homeless residents at Star of Hope.</p><p>“I just want to be a blessing and show these beautiful women and children that no matter what, someone does care,” Leanne said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/its-above-me-now-man-denies-woman-hotel-room-after-she-calls-him-the-n-word"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_20190604032039"/> </figure> <h3>‘It's above me now": Man denies woman hotel room after she calls him the n-word</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/subway-manager-fired-after-denying-black-teen-a-job"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="texts_1559617574749.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Subway manager fired after denying black teen a job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/14-year-old-boy-bakes-and-sells-3500-cupcakes-makes-5k-to-take-whole-family-to-disney-world"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/THUMB%20BAKING%20FB_IMG_1558060057024_1559604863458_1559612154121.jpg_7349158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Over the course of a year, Isaiah Tuckett, of Madison, baked around 3,500 cupcakes to raise about $5,000 to take his mother, father, brother, sister, sister-in-law, nephew and uncle to Disney World. Most Recent

Subway manager fired after denying black teen a job

14-year-old boy bakes and sells 3,500 cupcakes, makes $5K to take whole family to Disney World

Quanell X says family member of Derion Vence knew details of where Maleah Davis' remains were

City Hall to pay tribute to Maleah Davis by turning hall lights pink

Congress finally sends $19B disaster aid bill to Trump 