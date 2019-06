As an autopsy is underway to determine if the remains found in Arkansas on Friday are those of Maleah Davis, the group Parents Against Predators held a vigil for her.

The vigil was held outside of the apartment in Southwest Houston where the 4-year-old girl lived. It drew people from all over the Houston area who have been touched by Maleah's story.

The theme of the vigil was "Bringing Maleah Home" and those in attendence brought stuffed animals to add the growing memorial.

"[We] just want to tell Maleah we love her, we’re here and we’re fighting for justice," said Sonia Parker, the vigil organizer.

The Houston Police Department believes the remains found Friday could be Maleah’s. However, they have to wait on autopsy results to confirm the identity which may take several days.

Those at vigil believe it is her.

"It’s [indescribable] that they would just dump her like that," said Annette Aguirre from Pearland. She attended the vigil with her husband and 3-year-old daughter.

"I'm glad that they found her, but I just hate the whole situation-- what happened. I do hope they have a proper funeral for her," said Gracie Cruz from Sugarland. She was there with her husband and 2-year-old girl.

Maleah was reported missing about a month ago.

Only Derion Vence, Maleah’s mother's ex-fiance, has been charged in connection with her disappearance. He is charged with tampering with evidence, namely a human corpse, and remains in jail.

Another vigil for Maleah is expected to take place on Father’s Day.

Houston Police are still asking for the public. If you know anything, contact Crime Stoppers of Houston.