Balloons and flowers left in a memorial outside of Maleah's apartment in Houston (left) / A memorial is set up on an Arkansas roadway (right, photo courtesy Hempstead County Sheriff's Office) Balloons and flowers left in a memorial outside of Maleah's apartment in Houston (left) / A memorial is set up on an Arkansas roadway (right, photo courtesy Hempstead County Sheriff's Office)

- Balloons, candles, and teddy bears have been placed in a growing memorial outside the apartment where Maleah Davis lived in southwest Houston. Several events are also being planned to remember the 4-year-old girl.

Maleah was reported missing a month ago today. Yesterday, remains that were found on an Arkansas roadway were identified as those of Maleah.

On that stretch of roadway, another memorial is growing. The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office says people began bringing the flowers and balloons on Saturday. Citizens of Fulton and the county will hold a memorial service for Maleah on June 8 at a truck stop about a mile away from where she was found.

Authorities were able to find the remains on Friday just hours after Derion Vence, Maleah Davis' mother's ex-fiance, confessed to Quanell X that Maleah is dead. He said it was an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is working to determine a cause of death.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo released a statement yesterday saying in part, “The Houston Police Department will continue to work diligently with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and other partners to ensure the person(s) responsible for her death, and the attempted cover-up of her death, are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also released a statement remembering Maleah as a “sweet beautiful, and innocent little girl who deserved a chance to enjoy life just like any other child.” He says the City Hall lights will be pink, Maleah’s favorite color, on June 9.