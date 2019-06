Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced that City Hall will pay tribute to Maleah Davis this Sunday.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has positively identified the remains found in Arkansas on Friday as those of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Turner released the following statement Monday, saying the Houston city hall lights will be turned pink, which was Maleah’s favorite color.

The full statement was issued below:

"My heart is heavy this afternoon upon hearing the medical examiner has positively identified the remains found in Arkansas last week as four-year-old Maleah Davis. "Maleah was a sweet, beautiful, and innocent little girl who deserved a chance to enjoy life just like any other child. She belonged to our community, and we share a collective grief. "As we learn more about her death and disappearance, I ask people to focus their energy on creating lasting changes in Maleah's honor. Love your child and hold them close, volunteer at a shelter for women and children, support foster organizations or make a donation to your favorite charity in Maleah's name. "In Maleah's memory, I have approved a request for Sunday June 9, to turn the Houston city hall lights pink, which was her favorite color. Just as the light will shine in her memory, we must continue to shine a light on the horrific circumstances that lead to her death and make a promise to protect all children in our community."

The cause and manner of the little girl’s death are pending.

The remains were discovered Friday on an Arkansas roadside in a black garbage bag. State, local and federal authorities processed the scene throughout the day. Once all evidence was collected, the remains, confirmed to belong to a human child, were then gathered and transported to Houston for testing.