<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story406506544" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406506544" data-article-version="1.0">Derion Vence's bond reduced from $999,999 to $45,000</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-406506544" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Derion Vence's bond reduced from $999,999 to $45,000&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/derion-vence-court-monday-tampering-evidence" data-title="Derion Vence's bond reduced from $999,999 to $45,000" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/derion-vence-court-monday-tampering-evidence" addthis:title="Derion Vence's bond reduced from $999,999 to $45,000">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406506544.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406506544");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_406506544_406555698_133869"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="406555698" data-video-posted-date="May 13 2019 01:12PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/Court_hearing_rescheduled_for_Derion_Ven_0_7252806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Court hearing rescheduled for Derion Vence</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="406497610" data-video-posted-date="May 13 2019 07:19AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/Derion_Vence_due_in_court_today_0_7251299_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Derion Vence due in court today</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/derion-vence-court-monday-tampering-evidence">FOX 26 Houston staff</a>, <a href="mailto:deneige.broom@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/derion-vence-court-monday-tampering-evidence">Deneige Broom, FOX 26 News</a>, <a href="mailto:damali.keith@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/derion-vence-court-monday-tampering-evidence">Damali Keith, FOX 26 News</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 08:23AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-406506544"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 01:12PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:19AM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-406506544" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406506544-406505457"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Derion Vence, Maleah Davis" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Derion Vence, Maleah Davis</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406506544-406505457" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Derion Vence, Maleah Davis" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Derion Vence, Maleah Davis</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406506544" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines406506544' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/home/volunteers-spend-mother-s-day-searching-for-maleah-davis-mourning-at-vigil"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%202_1557716842806.JPG_7251156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Volunteers spend Mother's Day searching for Maleah</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/prosecutor-dogs-detected-decomposition-in-maleah-davis-case"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/derion_vance_maleah_davis_missing_051219_1557686411210_7250558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Dogs detected decomposition in Maleah Davis case</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/maleah-davis-stepfather-darion-vence-taken-into-custody"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/11/derion2_1557618847093_7248479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Maleah Davis' stepdad taken into custody</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/mother-of-missing-4-year-old-maleah-makes-explosive-new-claims-against-ex-fiance"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/08/maleahmom_1557358556776_7237348_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Mother of missing 4-year-old makes new claims</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mom-of-maleah-davis-makes-shocking-allegations-against-ex-fiance"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/10/alleged%20surveillance%20footage%20of%20vence%20with%20hamper%20and%20bag_1557524303709.jpg_7244952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Mom of Maleah Davis makes allegations against ex</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/i-just-want-to-find-my-baby-mom-grandmother-of-maleah-davis-speak-out"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/maleah%20davis%20mom_1557188911685.JPG_7226939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Mom, grandmother of Maleah Davis speak out</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/nissan-altima-in-maleah-davis-case-has-been-located-texas-equusearch-says"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/09/maleah%20davis%20car%202_1557419278878.jpg_7240115_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Nissan Altima in Maleah Davis case located</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ground-search-resumes-for-missing-4-year-old-maleah-davis"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/09/maleah%20davis%20car_1557410421916.jpg_7239494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Ground search resumes for missing Maleah Davis</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/maleah-s-mother-asks-public-for-help-in-search-for-missing-4-year-old"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/08/maleahmom_1557358556776_7237348_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Mother of missing 4-year-old asks public for help</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/rain-hampers-search-efforts-for-4-year-old-maleah-davis"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Rain hampers search efforts for Maleah Davis</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/conflicting-information-from-maleah-davis-stepdad-leads-to-new-search-locations"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Missing Maleah's stepdad a "person of interest"</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-say-stepfather-is-a-person-of-interest-in-maleah-davis-disappearance"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/MALEAH_1557251618549_7229870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Police say stepfather is a person of interest</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/maleah-davis-had-been-removed-from-mothers-care-returning-home-from-cps-custody-officials-say"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/06/maleah%20davis%20mom_1557188911685.JPG_7226939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Maleah removed from mother's care in August: CPS</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/missing-5-year-old"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/05/maleah%20davis%20missing_1557060748286.png_7220053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis reported abducted</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The bond for Derion Vence has been reduced from nearly $1 million to $45,000. </p> <p>Vence, the ex-fiance of the mother of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis, is charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a human corpse.</p> <p>Vence was being held on a $999,999 bond after the district attorney's office requested a "high bond" due to the "egregiousness of the facts" and because Vence could possibly face additional charges, including murder.</p> <p>A different judge reduced the bond Monday morning to $45,000.</p> <p>Vence was due in court Monday morning for the charge related to her disappearance, but the hearing was rescheduled.</p> <p>Maleah has been missing for more than a week now. Investigators do not believe she is alive. No one has been charged with murder, and police have not found Maleah’s body.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/derion-vence-court-monday-tampering-evidence">Derion Vence charged with tam</a></strong><strong><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/derion-vence-court-monday-tampering-evidence">pering with evidence</a></strong></p> <p>Vence did not appear in court Monday as scheduled for the tampering with evidence charge. But Maleah's mother was at the courthouse, and so were people who feel she should be charged, too. <a href="https://twitter.com/DeneigeFOX26/status/1127960236831145984">They chanted "Justice for Maleah"</a> as she waited for the elevator.</p> <p>The cousin of Maleah's biological father was also at the courthouse.Tamisha Mendoza said her cousin wanted to be at the hearing, but he was just too torn up.</p> <p>"He's a father. He loved his daughter. His daughter has been ripped away from him. He's devastated," Mendoza said. </p> <p>Prosecutors said in court documents filed Saturday that in the course of this investigation Vence could face additional charges, including murder. That's part of the reason that he was being held on a nearly $1 million bond.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Derion Vence didn’t appear in court today as scheduled for his charge in the disappearance of 4 y/o Maleah. But Maleah’s mom was there. So were people who feel mom should be charged too. They changed “Justice for Maleah” as mom waited for elevator <a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOX26Houston</a> <a href="https://t.co/L21wIJlPAM">pic.twitter.com/L21wIJlPAM</a></p> — Deneige Broom (@DeneigeFOX26) <a href="https://twitter.com/DeneigeFOX26/status/1127960236831145984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 13, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Yesterday, about 100 people who have never met Maleah <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/volunteers-spend-mother-s-day-searching-for-maleah-davis-mourning-at-vigil">held a vigil </a>for the missing four-year-old girl. They left notes and toys at the front door of the apartment where she lived in southwest Houston with her mother and Vence.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/volunteers-spend-mother-s-day-searching-for-maleah-davis-mourning-at-vigil">Volunteers spend Mother's Day searching for Maleah</a></strong></p> <p><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/prosecutor-dogs-detected-decomposition-in-maleah-davis-case">According to documents</a>, inside that apartment is where investigators found blood in the hallway leading to the bathroom, which they say does match Maleah’s DNA profile.</p> <p>Police say Vence was seen on a neighbor's surveillance camera carrying a full laundry basket from the apartment, stuffed with a full garbage bag as well as multiple bottles of bleach.</p> <p>On Thursday, Vence's <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/nissan-altima-in-maleah-davis-case-has-been-located-texas-equusearch-says">silver Nissan Altima was found in a commercial parking lot in Missouri City</a>. Police say the laundry basket from the surveillance image was found in the trunk of the car along with a gas can.</p> <p>A short time after carrying the laundry basket out, Vence was seen on Friday, May 3, in the afternoon carrying bleach out of the apartment. Maleah’s biological dad told detectives he stopped by that Friday around 7 p.m., asking to see his daughter, “and the defendant would not allow him to see her.”</p> <p>Another reason the state requested a high bond be set for Vence is because they claimed he would be a danger to children if he were allowed to leave jail.</p> <p><strong>RELATED</strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/prosecutor-dogs-detected-decomposition-in-maleah-davis-case"><strong>Prosecutor: Dogs detected decomposition in Maleah Davis case</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/conflicting-information-from-maleah-davis-stepdad-leads-to-new-search-locations"><strong>New search locations after conflicting stories from Maleah Davis' stepfather</strong></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/ground-search-resumes-for-missing-4-year-old-maleah-davis"><strong>Ground search resumes for missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis</strong></a></li> <li><a 