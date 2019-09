- The heavy rain pouring over the Houston area has forced George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to stop taking inbound flights.

IAH is now closed and expected to reopen Friday Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m., according to the FAA.

No arriving flights into Houston today, only few departing flights. Flight operations are estimated to resume tomorrow afternoon per the FAA. Will update if that changes to an earlier time. Check w/ airline on flight status. Roadways approaching IAH are clear at this time. pic.twitter.com/FDXH4JnhQl — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) September 19, 2019

The FAA is allowing inbound and outbound flights at Hobby Airport. The roads around Hobby Airport are reportedly passable.

FAA is allowing inbound and outbound flights. Roads near Hobby are passable. pic.twitter.com/59NwcWVRuG — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) September 19, 2019

The remnants of Imelda have been wreaking havoc on the greater Houston area, several schools canceled school, numerous high-water rescues reported in Chambers, Liberty and Montgomery counties, which are under a flash flood emergency.

A hospital in Winnie, Texas was evacuated due to the horrible weather conditions.

