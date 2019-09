- A flash flood emergency has been reported for several greater Houston-area counties Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued the emergency warning for southwestern San Jacinto, east central Montgomery, northeastern Harris, Chambers and Liberty Counties.

A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY has been expanded and now includes northeastern Harris county until 11:15am. This is a dangerous situation for folks living in Humble, Spring, Kingwood, Barrett, Crosby, and Atascocita (just to name a few).#Imelda #houwx pic.twitter.com/XLKngAgzyW — Stephen Morgan FOX 26 (@StephenMorganTV) September 19, 2019

Liberty County Judge Knight has ordered a shelter in place. Conditions are too bad to be on the roadways, hindering first responders.

Officials are reporting numerous water rescues throughout southeastern Texas. Several homes and businesses in Winnie have flooded. A hospital there had to be evacuated because of the high water.

There is also structural flooding in portions of Liberty, Chambers and Montgomery Counties and numerous road closures.

Around 10 to 20 inches of rainfall has fallen so far with locally higher amounts in Liberty and Chambers Counties. Winnie's rain total appears to be off the charts going above 27 inches.

Additional heavy rainfall is expected throughout the area, and flash flood warnings have been issued for several areas.

Traffic stalled on I-45 in Conroe as the feeder roads flooded near SH105, leaving commuters nowhere to go.

One SUV was even recorded nose down next to a storm drain in the area.

