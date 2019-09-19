There is also structural flooding in portions of Liberty, Chambers and Montgomery Counties and numerous road closures.
Turn Around, Don't Drown! List of high-water locations to avoid
Around 10 to 20 inches of rainfall has fallen so far with locally higher amounts in Liberty and Chambers Counties. Winnie's rain total appears to be off the charts going above 27 inches.
Additional heavy rainfall is expected throughout the area, and flash flood warnings have been issued for several areas.
Traffic stalled on I-45 in Conroe as the feeder roads flooded near SH105, leaving commuters nowhere to go.
One SUV was even recorded nose down next to a storm drain in the area.
MORE: Houston-area severe weather watches & warnings
Posted Sep 19 2019 09:44AM CDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 10:15AM CDT
The heavy rain pouring over the Houston area has forced a ground stop at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).
Prior to the ground stop Thursday morning, IAH was reporting flight delays of about 50 minutes on average.
Now the streets leading to and from the airport are experiencing high water.
Posted Sep 18 2019 07:47PM CDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 10:33AM CDT
A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for portions of Montgomery County, Chambers County, Liberty County and Harris County until 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for north central Harris county until 12 p.m. Thursday.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Harris County until 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Posted May 07 2019 06:20PM CDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 09:09AM CDT
Several school districts are canceling classes Thursday, September 19, due to weather conditions.
Cleveland ISD is closed Thursday.
Channelview ISD is closed Thursday.