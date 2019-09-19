< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/logo-fox-26-houston-kriv-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-thunderstorm" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 75°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/ground-stop-at-george-bush-intercontinental-airport"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_7665926_ver1.0_1568906051779_7666023_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ground stop at George Bush Intercontinental Airport"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/ground-stop-at-george-bush-intercontinental-airport">Ground stop at George Bush Intercontinental Airport</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/flash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_7665926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Flash flood emergency causes dangerous driving conditions in Houston-area counties"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/flash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties">Flash flood emergency causes dangerous driving conditions in Houston-area counties</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/homes-and-businesses-flooded-hospital-evacuated-in-winnie"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/70398357_2431889486899231_5302512309485174784_n_1568884953285_7665474_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Hospital evacuated, homes and businesses flooded in Winnie"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/homes-and-businesses-flooded-hospital-evacuated-in-winnie">Hospital evacuated, homes and businesses flooded in Winnie</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/lizzo-apologizes-after-calling-out-food-delivery-driver-for-nabbing-food"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/Lizzo_apologizes_after_calling_out_food__0_7665377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lizzo apologizes after calling out food delivery driver for nabbing food"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/lizzo-apologizes-after-calling-out-food-delivery-driver-for-nabbing-food">Lizzo apologizes after calling out food delivery driver for nabbing food</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/ground-stop-at-george-bush-intercontinental-airport">Ground stop at George Bush Intercontinental Airport</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/flash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties">Flash flood emergency causes dangerous driving conditions in Houston-area counties</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/homes-and-businesses-flooded-hospital-evacuated-in-winnie">Hospital evacuated, homes and businesses flooded in Winnie</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/lizzo-apologizes-after-calling-out-food-delivery-driver-for-nabbing-food">Lizzo apologizes after calling out food delivery driver for nabbing food</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/tekashi-69-facing-decades-of-jail-time-testifies-against-former-fellow-gang-members">Tekashi 69 facing decades of jail time, testifies against former fellow gang members</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/sandy-hook-promise-chilling-back-to-school-psa-proves-to-be-too-much-for-some-viewers">Sandy Hook Promise chilling back-to-school PSA proves to be too much for some viewers</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/hurricane-toolbox">Hurricane Toolbox</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <div id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it"> You're Clicking it</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/howie-mandel-wants-everyone-to-take-cholesterol-to-heart-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/Howie_Mandel_wants_everyone_to_take_chol_0_7654061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Howie Mandel wants everyone to take cholesterol 'to heart'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/howie-mandel-wants-everyone-to-take-cholesterol-to-heart-">Howie Mandel wants everyone to take cholesterol 'to heart'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/fox-rox-the-rua-performs-hey-you-gasoline-all-i-ever-wanted-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/18/The_Rua___All_I_Ever_Wanted_0_7664237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FOX ROX: The Rua performs 'Hey You', Gasoline', 'All I Ever Wanted'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/fox-rox-the-rua-performs-hey-you-gasoline-all-i-ever-wanted-">FOX ROX: The Rua performs 'Hey You', Gasoline', 'All I Ever Wanted'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered/your-legal-questions-answered-mental-illness-treatment-bills-permit-parking"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Your_Legal_Questions___Sept__17__2019_0_7661814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Your Legal Questions Answered: Mental illness treatment bills & permit parking"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered/your-legal-questions-answered-mental-illness-treatment-bills-permit-parking">Your Legal Questions Answered: Mental illness treatment bills & permit parking</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/how-to-properly-use-car-seats"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/How_to_properly_use_car_seats_1_7661380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="How to properly use car seats"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/how-to-properly-use-car-seats">How to properly use car seats</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on Fox</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/dark-secrets">Dark Secrets</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/back-to-school">Back to School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/i-am-life">I am Life</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/tv-grid">Television Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff">FOX Faceoff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=78022579"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3640_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3640"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3640_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3640_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429451142'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE_1.5"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7715_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7715_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429451142'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story429451142" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429451142" data-article-version="1.0">Flash flood emergency causes dangerous driving conditions in Houston-area counties</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-429451142" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Flash flood emergency causes dangerous driving conditions in Houston-area counties&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/flash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties" data-title="Flash flood emergency causes dangerous driving conditions in Houston-area counties" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/flash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties" addthis:title="Flash flood emergency causes dangerous driving conditions in Houston-area counties"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429451142.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429451142");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429451142_429459840_149530"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="429459840" data-video-posted-date="Sep 19 2019 08:47AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Houston_area_forecast_as_heavy_rain_fall_0_7665942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Houston-area forecast as heavy rain falls Thursday morning</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="429456281" data-video-posted-date="Sep 19 2019 08:22AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_7665926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Flash Flood Emergency declared in Montgomery County</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="429451550" data-video-posted-date="Sep 19 2019 07:55AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Stay_home__Roads_are_impassable_0_7665837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Stay home! Roads are impassable</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="3" data-playlist-id="429450276" data-video-posted-date="Sep 19 2019 07:41AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/I_45_North_at_SH_105_feeder_flooded_0_7665694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>I-45 North at SH 105 feeder flooded</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="4" data-playlist-id="429452507" data-video-posted-date="Sep 19 2019 07:59AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/I_45N_in_Conroe_inundated_0_7665735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>I-45N in Conroe inundated</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429451142_429459840_149530";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429459840","video":"606725","title":"Houston-area%20forecast%20as%20heavy%20rain%20falls%20Thursday%20morning","caption":"FOX%2026%20Meteorologists%20Mike%20Iscovitz%20and%20Stephen%20Morgan%20discuss%20the%20forecast%20and%20weather%20warnings%20affecting%20the%20greater%20Houston%20area.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F19%2FHouston_area_forecast_as_heavy_rain_fall_0_7665942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F19%2FHouston_area_forecast_as_heavy_rain_falls_Thursd_606725_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663508820%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D3LXjLpwJPnPIk7GEau4lbP1vgkI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fflash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties"}},"createDate":"Sep 19 2019 08:47AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"429456281","video":"606712","title":"Flash%20Flood%20Emergency%20declared%20in%20Montgomery%20County","caption":"Houston%27s%20Morning%20Show","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F19%2FFlash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_7665926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F19%2FFlash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgomery_Cou_606712_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663507349%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DU6-ucmbS3nV4hYFvIbiCETRx0dE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fflash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties"}},"createDate":"Sep 19 2019 08:22AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"429451550","video":"606696","title":"Stay%20home%21%20Roads%20are%20impassable","caption":"FOX%2026%20Meteorologist%20Mike%20Iscovitz%20tells%20viewers%20to%20stay%20off%20the%20roadways%2C%20even%20if%20they%20need%20to%20get%20to%20work%20because%20this%20is%20a%20dangerous%20situation%20that%20could%20be%20fatal.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F19%2FStay_home__Roads_are_impassable_0_7665837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F19%2FStay_home__Roads_are_impassable_606696_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663505707%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DniKyvrqO4VO-5NSbjdBhY3XpcTM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fflash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties"}},"createDate":"Sep 19 2019 07:55AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"429450276","video":"606693","title":"I-45%20North%20at%20SH%20105%20feeder%20flooded","caption":"Dangerous%20driving%20conditions%20Thursday%20morning%20as%20roads%20completely%20flood%20from%20heavy%20rain.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F19%2FI_45_North_at_SH_105_feeder_flooded_0_7665694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F19%2FI_45_North_at_SH_105_feeder_flooded_606693_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663504871%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DgQvKSfAgqN2Hu4xEJhD0RdLHN8k","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fflash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties"}},"createDate":"Sep 19 2019 07:41AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"429452507","video":"606698","title":"I-45N%20in%20Conroe%20inundated","caption":"Your%20Traffic%20Authority%20Chrisdyann%20Uribe%20shows%20the%20dangerous%20and%20impassable%20road%20conditions%20in%20Conroe%20area.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F19%2FI_45N_in_Conroe_inundated_0_7665735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F19%2FI_45N_in_Conroe_inundated_606698_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663505943%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DUwEmnWtc4zv60va8oW_EWLVmp38","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fflash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties"}},"createDate":"Sep 19 2019 07:59AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429451142_429459840_149530",video:"606725",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Houston_area_forecast_as_heavy_rain_fall_0_7665942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520Meteorologists%2520Mike%2520Iscovitz%2520and%2520Stephen%2520Morgan%2520discuss%2520the%2520forecast%2520and%2520weather%2520warnings%2520affecting%2520the%2520greater%2520Houston%2520area.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/19/Houston_area_forecast_as_heavy_rain_falls_Thursd_606725_1800.mp4?Expires=1663508820&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=3LXjLpwJPnPIk7GEau4lbP1vgkI",eventLabel:"I-45N%20in%20Conroe%20inundated-429459840",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fflash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/flash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 07:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429451142"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 08:47AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 10:19AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-429451142" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429451142-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429451142-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_7665926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429451142-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_7665926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429451142-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_20190919132230"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/EE1RYsDWkAA6k1-_1568901744034_7665772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429451142-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="EE1RYsDWkAA6k1-_1568901744034.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/I_45N_in_Conroe_inundated_0_7665735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429451142-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="I_45N_in_Conroe_inundated_0_20190919125904"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/I_45_North_at_SH_105_feeder_flooded_0_7665694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429451142-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="I_45_North_at_SH_105_feeder_flooded_0_20190919124113"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-429451142-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="4" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_7665926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_20190919132230"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/EE1RYsDWkAA6k1-_1568901744034_7665772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="EE1RYsDWkAA6k1-_1568901744034.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/I_45N_in_Conroe_inundated_0_7665735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="I_45N_in_Conroe_inundated_0_20190919125904"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/I_45_North_at_SH_105_feeder_flooded_0_7665694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="I_45_North_at_SH_105_feeder_flooded_0_20190919124113"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="





















































































































































































































































































































































































<section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>

<div id='_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>

</section>

<script type='text/javascript'>

(function($, A){

var self = fox.ads,

id = '_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',

adSlot;





var renderAd = function(){



googletag.cmd.push(function() {

window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};

googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();

var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,

tabletMaxSize = 1024;

/* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */

var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(

[1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(

[0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();

var isValidSize = function( size ){

return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');

};

if(windowWidth < 641) {

if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < 768) {

if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < 1280) {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}

if(adSlot){

adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);

adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');

/* set tag for page level */

adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '429451142');



window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;

fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);

googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();



/*

add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container

or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom

*/

if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0

|| $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {

fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);

}



googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();

googletag.enableServices();

googletag.display(id);





}

});

};

renderAd();

})( jQuery, AUI() );

<\/script>

";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_7665926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Flash_Flood_Emergency_declared_in_Montgo_0_20190919132230"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/EE1RYsDWkAA6k1-_1568901744034_7665772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="EE1RYsDWkAA6k1-_1568901744034.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/I_45N_in_Conroe_inundated_0_7665735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="I_45N_in_Conroe_inundated_0_20190919125904"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/19/I_45_North_at_SH_105_feeder_flooded_0_7665694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="I_45_North_at_SH_105_feeder_flooded_0_20190919124113"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/flash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties" data-title="Dangerous flash flood emergency in area counties" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/flash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties" addthis:title="Dangerous flash flood emergency in area counties" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/flash-flood-emergency-causes-dangerous-driving-conditions-in-several-counties";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2026\x20Houston\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429451142" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CONROE, Texas (FOX 26)</strong> - A flash flood emergency has been reported for several greater Houston-area counties Thursday morning.</p><p>The National Weather Service issued the emergency warning for southwestern San Jacinto, east central Montgomery, northeastern Harris, Chambers and Liberty Counties.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY has been expanded and now includes northeastern Harris county until 11:15am. This is a dangerous situation for folks living in Humble, Spring, Kingwood, Barrett, Crosby, and Atascocita (just to name a few).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Imelda?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Imelda</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/houwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#houwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/XLKngAgzyW">pic.twitter.com/XLKngAgzyW</a></p> — Stephen Morgan FOX 26 (@StephenMorganTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/StephenMorganTV/status/1174687864103342080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 19, 2019</a></blockquote><script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/homes-and-businesses-flooded-hospital-evacuated-in-winnie">Homes and businesses flooded, hospital evacuated in Winnie</a></strong></p><p>Liberty County Judge Knight has ordered a shelter in place. Conditions are too bad to be on the roadways, hindering first responders.</p><p>Officials are reporting numerous water rescues throughout southeastern Texas. Several homes and businesses in Winnie have flooded. <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/homes-and-businesses-flooded-hospital-evacuated-in-winnie" target="_blank">A hospital there had to be evacuated because of the high water.</a></p><p><iframe allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="360" mozallowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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%3D%3D" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="640">

There is also structural flooding in portions of Liberty, Chambers and Montgomery Counties and numerous road closures.

Turn Around, Don't Drown! List of high-water locations to avoid

Around 10 to 20 inches of rainfall has fallen so far with locally higher amounts in Liberty and Chambers Counties. Winnie's rain total appears to be off the charts going above 27 inches.

Additional heavy rainfall is expected throughout the area, and flash flood warnings have been issued for several areas.

Traffic stalled on I-45 in Conroe as the feeder roads flooded near SH105, leaving commuters nowhere to go.

One SUV was even recorded nose down next to a storm drain in the area.

MORE: Houston-area severe weather watches & warnings

false false false

Up Next:

Sponsored Stories: false false false