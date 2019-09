Flooding in Winnie, Texas (Photo credit: Chambers County Sheriff's Office) Flooding in Winnie, Texas (Photo credit: Chambers County Sheriff's Office)

- Riceland Hospital has been evacuated in Winnie, where "significant flooding" has been reported, according to Chambers County Emergency Management.

Chambers County remains under a flash flood warning until 11:15 a.m. Thursday

Emergency Management says water is in homes and businesses. The sheriff's office has deployed high water rescue vehicles and airboats.

The sheriff's office is performing rescues in the Winnie-Stowell area. Emergency Management says people are getting stranded in their cars trying to self-evacuate. If you need help, dial 911. Emergency Management says residents who are experiencing phone issues and aren't able to get through can send an email to oem@chamberstx.gov.

The following roads are closed, and residents are warned not to try to drive on them:

All roads North & East of FM 1410 & FM 1941

I-10 Frontage Rd at Hwy 124

Hwy 65 between Anahuac & Winnie-Stowell is flooded & impassible

DPS is closing I-10 Eastbound from Hwy 61 (Anahuac) all the way to the Chambers-Jefferson County line.

Do not drive around barricades.

Chambers County and the Red Cross have opened a flood shelter at White's Park Community Center at 225 White’s Memorial Park Road.

Residents who evacuate can bring their pets to the shelter. Bring a kennel or carrier for your pet, and they have to be on a leash. Bring food for your pet as well.

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS LINKS: