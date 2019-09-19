A flash flood emergency has been reported for several greater Houston-area counties Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service issued the emergency warning for southwestern San Jacinto, east central Montgomery, northeastern Harris, Chambers and Liberty Counties.
A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY has been expanded and now includes northeastern Harris county until 11:15am. This is a dangerous situation for folks living in Humble, Spring, Kingwood, Barrett, Crosby, and Atascocita (just to name a few). #Imelda #houwx pic.twitter.com/XLKngAgzyW