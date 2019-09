- TROPICAL DEPRESSION IMELDA has made landfall. This will be a flooding threat for Houston. Our coastal counties will also see gusty winds. There is a tropical storm warning in effect until Friday for Brazoria, Galveston, and Harris counties.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Matagorda, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, and Wharton counties until 7 a.m. Thursday.

A tornado warning has been extended for Chambers County until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wharton, Brazoria, and Matagorda counties until 6:45 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Chambers, Galveston, and Harris counties until 8:15 p.m.

