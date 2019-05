- As of Tuesday evening, New Caney Independent School District will be closed on Wednesday, and will update on the rest of the week.

Any further school or district closures will be posted here.

New Caney ISD released the following statement on Tuesday evening:

NCISD Update: As of 5:30 p.m. today we still have many students on all of our campuses.

Water has receded in many areas but you and your child’s safety is of utmost importance. Parents are welcome to pick up their students if it is safe to do so. We are not transporting students on buses at this time.

All campuses will remain open for student pick-up until parents are able to get to the campus to pick up their child.

New Caney ISD will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8th, and we will update tomorrow regarding the remainder of the week.