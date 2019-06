- After the shocking confession Quanell X acquired from Derion Vence, remains possibly belonging to missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis were discovered on an Arkansas roadside in a garbage bag on Friday.

Authorities in Arkansas processed the scene throughout the day on Friday. Once all evidence was collected, the remains, confirmed to belong to a human child, were then gathered and transported to Houston for testing.

LATEST: Bag with human remains of child found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas

TIMELINE: A look at the timeline of events in Maleah Davis case

The plane carrying the remains arrived in Houston at the Houston Southwest Airport in Arcola at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday morning. They were transferred to a vehicle and then transported to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

MORE: Quanell X no longer representing Brittany Bowens, Maleah Davis' mother

Based on circumstantial evidence, many assume the remains to be Maleah's, but further testing will be done to confirm the identity.

