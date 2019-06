- The city has issued a proclamation to make June 9 "Maleah Davis Day."

In addition, City Hall will turn the lights pink in honor of the little girl, and there will be a walk near the area on Sunday. Participants are asked to wear her favorite color, or a shirt with her face.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also released a statement remembering Maleah as a “sweet beautiful, and innocent little girl who deserved a chance to enjoy life just like any other child.”

The City of Houston is dedicated to maintaining an environment where our youth can enjoy a childhood filled with heart-warming memories and growing experiences, yet tragically, Maleah Davis was taken much too soon. Although the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Maleah Davis were heartbreaking, the community is united in creating lasting changes in her honor and vowing to safeguard all children in our community. Amongst calls for justice, may those who knew and loved her all find peace and comfort during these trying times. On June 9, 2019, the lights of City Hall will be turned pink, which was Maleah Davis’ favorite color, as family, friends and the Houston community gather in remembrance for a very a sweet, beautiful and innocent little girl. The City of Houston is honored to join the family and friends of Maleah Davis, as well as the community, in remembering her and extends sincere condolences on this day of remembrance, as her life and her beautiful spirit will never be forgotten. Therefore, I, Sylvester Turner, Mayor of the City of Houston, hereby proclaim June 9, 2019, as Maleah Davis Day in Houston, Texas.