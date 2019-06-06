< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story411222972" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411222972" data-article-version="1.0">June 9 declared 'Maleah Davis Day' in Houston</h1> </header> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411222972.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411222972");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411222972_411240893_198296"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411222972_411240893_198296";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411240893","video":"571989","title":"June%209%20declared%20%27Maleah%20Davis%20Day%27%20in%20Houston","caption":"FOX%2026%20News%20at%205","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F06%2FJune_9_declared__Maleah_Davis_Day__in_Ho_0_7360985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F06%2FJune_9_declared__Maleah_Davis_Day__in_Houston_571989_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654467803%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DfPirHydofaKgczsKcTUO8PHFv_M","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fjune-9-declared-maleah-davis-day-in-houston"}},"createDate":"Jun 06 2019 05:23PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411222972_411240893_198296",video:"571989",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/June_9_declared__Maleah_Davis_Day__in_Ho_0_7360985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News%2520at%25205",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/06/June_9_declared__Maleah_Davis_Day__in_Houston_571989_1800.mp4?Expires=1654467803&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=fPirHydofaKgczsKcTUO8PHFv_M",eventLabel:"June%209%20declared%20%27Maleah%20Davis%20Day%27%20in%20Houston-411240893",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fjune-9-declared-maleah-davis-day-in-houston"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/june-9-declared-maleah-davis-day-in-houston">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 04:10PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411222972"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:23PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411222972-411222101" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411222972" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The city has issued a proclamation to make June 9 "Maleah Davis Day."</p> <p>In addition, City Hall will <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/city-hall-to-pay-tribute-to-maleah-davis">turn the lights pink</a> in honor of the little girl, and there <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/organization-hosts-walk-near-city-hall-to-honor-maleah-davis">will be a walk </a>near the area on Sunday. Participants are asked to wear her favorite color, or a shirt with her face. </p> <p>Houston <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/memorials-grow-in-houston-and-arkansas-for-4-year-old-maleah-davis">Mayor Sylvester Turner also released a statement </a>remembering Maleah as a “sweet beautiful, and innocent little girl who deserved a chance to enjoy life just like any other child.”</p> <blockquote> <p>The City of Houston is dedicated to maintaining an environment where our youth can enjoy a childhood filled with heart-warming memories and growing experiences, yet tragically, Maleah Davis was taken much too soon.</p> <p>Although the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Maleah Davis were heartbreaking, the community is united in creating lasting changes in her honor and vowing to safeguard all children in our community. Amongst calls for justice, may those who knew and loved her all find peace and comfort during these trying times.<u1:p></u1:p></p> <p><a href="x-apple-data-detectors://4" x-apple-data-detectors="true" x-apple-data-detectors-result="4" x-apple-data-detectors-type="calendar-event">On June 9, 2019</a>, the lights of City Hall will be turned pink, which was Maleah Davis’ favorite color, as family, friends and the Houston community gather in remembrance for a very a sweet, beautiful and innocent little girl.<u1:p></u1:p></p> <p>The City of Houston is honored to join the family and friends of Maleah Davis, as well as the community, in remembering her and extends sincere condolences on this day of remembrance, as her life and her beautiful spirit will never be forgotten.<u1:p></u1:p></p> <p>Therefore, I, Sylvester Turner, Mayor of the City of Houston, hereby proclaim <a href="x-apple-data-detectors://5" x-apple-data-detectors="true" x-apple-data-detectors-result="5" x-apple-data-detectors-type="calendar-event">June 9, 2019</a>, as <u1:p></u1:p>Maleah Davis Day <u1:p></u1:p>in Houston, Texas.</p> </blockquote> <p style="margin:0in 0in 0.0001pt"> </p> <p><u><strong>RELATED</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/protesters-say-cps-failed-to-protect-4-year-old-maleah-davis"><b>Protesters say CPS failed to protect 4-year-old Maleah Davis</b></a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/exclusive-brittany-bowens-mother-of-maleah-davis-sits-down-with-fox-26-to-tell-her-side"><b>Mother of Maleah Davis sits down with FOX 26</b></a></li> <li><b><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/mom-of-maleah-davis-makes-shocking-allegations-against-ex-fiance">Mom of Maleah Davis makes shocking allegations against ex-fiance</a></b></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/prosecutor-dogs-detected-decomposition-in-maleah-davis-case"><b>Prosecutor: Dogs detected decomposition in Maleah Davis case</b></a></li> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/why-there-is-no-murder-charge-in-maleah-davis-death-according-to-police" title="Why there is no murder charge in Maleah Davis' death, according to police" > data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Derion Vence, Maleah Davis" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <h4>Why there is no murder charge in Maleah Davis' death, according to police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say they're still waiting on Maleah Davis' cause of death from the medical examiner.</p><p>According to a Houston police investigator, they don't have enough information to prove intent. That's why there is no murder charge at this point, police say they're not looking at other suspects at this time.</p><p>Surveillance video shows the first time Maleah's mom, Brittany Bowens, was seen on surveillance video after her return from Massachusetts early Saturday morning on May 4. In the video, she is seen going by to check on the apartment.</p> </div> In the video, she is seen going by to check on the apartment.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-severe-weather-watches-warnings" title="Houston-area severe weather watches & warnings" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/04/18/GFX_SEVERE_WEATHER_Large_Logo_PM_Blue_Red_HD1_Full_1460971142271_1193483_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/04/18/GFX_SEVERE_WEATHER_Large_Logo_PM_Blue_Red_HD1_Full_1460971142271_1193483_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/04/18/GFX_SEVERE_WEATHER_Large_Logo_PM_Blue_Red_HD1_Full_1460971142271_1193483_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/04/18/GFX_SEVERE_WEATHER_Large_Logo_PM_Blue_Red_HD1_Full_1460971142271_1193483_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2016/04/18/GFX_SEVERE_WEATHER_Large_Logo_PM_Blue_Red_HD1_Full_1460971142271_1193483_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. <h4>Houston-area severe weather watches & warnings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 01:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 06:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:45 p.m. June 6 for the following Texas counties:</p><p>The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 7:15 p.m. June 6 for the following Texas counties:</p><p>The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10:00 p.m. June 6 for the following Texas counties:</p> </div> <h4>Boykins enters mayoral race with full support from Houston firefighters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Greg Groogan, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 05:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 01:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It appears the electoral "posse" looking to expel Mayor Sylvester Turner from Houston City Hall has just gotten bigger.</p><p>Having spent much of the last year clashing with Turner over treatment of firefighters, Council Member Dwight Boykins has filed the campaign documents necessary to run against him.</p><p>The Houston Professional Firefighters Association voted Thursday to endorse Boykins in the race for Houston Mayor.</p> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> (Photo credit: Dave Gildea)" title="BA vomit on seat 16x9_1559864300128.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>British Airways passenger claims he had to sit in vomit-stained seat from London to Seattle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-teens-hailed-as-heroes-for-rushing-into-burning-home-to-rescue-90-year-old-neighbor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/ugc_elderlywomanrescued_060619_1559858749635_7360796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Four teenage boys, Dylan Wick, Seth Byrd, Nick Byrd and Wyatt Hall, are shown surrounding 90-year-old Catherine Ritchie, who they saved from her burning home. (Photo credit: The Ritchie family)" title="ugc_elderlywomanrescued_060619-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>4 teens hailed as heroes for rushing into burning home to rescue 90-year-old neighbor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deaths-brutal-attack-details-on-recent-cases-involving-us-tourists-at-dominican-republic-resorts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20Dominican_1559856687572.jpg_7360829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Golfers tee off in this file photo take on March 29, 2019 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/british-airways-passenger-claims-he-had-to-sit-in-vomit-stained-seat-from-london-to-seattle" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/BA%20vomit%20on%20seat%2016x9_1559864300128.jpg_7361278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/BA%20vomit%20on%20seat%2016x9_1559864300128.jpg_7361278_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/BA%20vomit%20on%20seat%2016x9_1559864300128.jpg_7361278_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/BA%20vomit%20on%20seat%2016x9_1559864300128.jpg_7361278_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/BA%20vomit%20on%20seat%2016x9_1559864300128.jpg_7361278_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dave&#x20;Gildea&#x20;shared&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;footstool&#x20;at&#x20;his&#x20;seat&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;shows&#x20;the&#x20;apparent&#x20;dried&#x20;vomit&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Dave&#x20;Gildea&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>British Airways passenger claims he had to sit in vomit-stained seat from London to Seattle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/why-there-is-no-murder-charge-in-maleah-davis-death-according-to-police" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/13/derion%20maleah_1557753478646.jpg_7251573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Derion&#x20;Vence&#x2c;&#x20;Maleah&#x20;Davis" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Why there is no murder charge in Maleah Davis' death, according to police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-teens-hailed-as-heroes-for-rushing-into-burning-home-to-rescue-90-year-old-neighbor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/ugc_elderlywomanrescued_060619_1559858749635_7360796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/ugc_elderlywomanrescued_060619_1559858749635_7360796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/ugc_elderlywomanrescued_060619_1559858749635_7360796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/ugc_elderlywomanrescued_060619_1559858749635_7360796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/ugc_elderlywomanrescued_060619_1559858749635_7360796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Four&#x20;teenage&#x20;boys&#x2c;&#x20;Dylan&#x20;Wick&#x2c;&#x20;Seth&#x20;Byrd&#x2c;&#x20;Nick&#x20;Byrd&#x20;and&#x20;Wyatt&#x20;Hall&#x2c;&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;surrounding&#x20;90-year-old&#x20;Catherine&#x20;Ritchie&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;they&#x20;saved&#x20;from&#x20;her&#x20;burning&#x20;home&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;The&#x20;Ritchie&#x20;family&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 teens hailed as heroes for rushing into burning home to rescue 90-year-old neighbor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deaths-brutal-attack-details-on-recent-cases-involving-us-tourists-at-dominican-republic-resorts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20Dominican_1559856687572.jpg_7360829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20Dominican_1559856687572.jpg_7360829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20Dominican_1559856687572.jpg_7360829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20Dominican_1559856687572.jpg_7360829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/06/GETTY%20Dominican_1559856687572.jpg_7360829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Golfers&#x20;tee&#x20;off&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;take&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Punta&#x20;Cana&#x2c;&#x20;Dominican&#x20;Republic&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mike&#x20;Ehrmann&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deaths, brutal attack: Details on recent cases involving U.S. tourists at Dominican Republic resorts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/june-9-declared-maleah-davis-day-in-houston" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/maleah%20pink_1559855194731.JPG_7360580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>June 9 declared 'Maleah Davis Day' in Houston</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 