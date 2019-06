- People across the nation are mourning after 4-year-old Maleah Davis’ remains were found in Arkansas last Friday. On Sunday, Houstonians plan to celebrate the little girl’s life.

An organization called “Dear Maleah” is hosting a walk in honor of the girl who went missing for more than a month.

The line-up for the walk begins at 7: 30 a.m., while the actual event starts at 7:54 a.m. at City Hall (901 Bagby St.), the time investigators believe she was last seen alive. The checkpoint and Moment of Silence for Maleah will take place at Harris County Jail (701 N. San Jacinto Street).

Organizers are asking participants to wear pink, which was Maleah’s favorite color, or shirts with Maleah’s face. Children are welcome to the event.

Donations of water cases, Gatorades and bubbles are needed.