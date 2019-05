- The Fort Bend County judge has declared a state of disaster for his county.

County Judge KP George said the disaster declaration will allow the county take extraordinary measures to help and protect residents and their property.

George says people need to understand this weather is a serious threat, and the Brazos River levels will likely worsen as the week continues.

Fort Bend County's Emergency Management Plan is now being implemented.

I have issued a Diaster Declaration for Fort Bend County. Our residents need to understand that this is a serious threat. This flash flooding tonight is contributing to the Brazos River levels, which still pose a threat later this week. We are not out of the woods yet. pic.twitter.com/tb5qPaNXgU — County Judge KP George (@_kpgeorge) May 8, 2019

This announcement comes after Sugar Land city officials announced that all roads in the city are impassable.

Officials earlier on Tuesday said Sugar Land had been drenched with more than seven inches of rain within a four-hour timespan, and the rain continued.

County Judge KP George announced that all tolls will be waived on Fort Bend Parkway, West Toll Road, and Grand Parkway in Fort Bend County due to severe weather.

Officials are asking drivers to use these routes if they are clear, instead of flooded roadways.

“Go home to high ground and do not drive,” Judge George says.

