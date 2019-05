- Officials in Sugar Land said all the roads in the city are impassable.

They say the city has been drenched with more than seven inches of rain within a four-hour timespan.

MORE: Flash flood warnings for Houston area

Residents are being asked to seek high ground and stay off the roadways.

We've over 7 inches of rain during the past four hours. All major roadways impassable. Seek high ground and avoid driving if possible. More rain is expected. Please report any incidents of house flooding in Sugar Land at https://t.co/Dbj5yxbzRz. — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) May 8, 2019

Officials say more rain is expected in the area.

Further north, Kingwood and the surrounding areas are experiencing high waters, after getting hit with at least four inches of rain in under an hour.

Several schools have also announced that they're being closed on Wednesday due to the severe weather. Some students are still sheltering in place at their campuses as of Tuesday night.

