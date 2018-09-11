< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. All Sugar Land roads are impassable due to severe weather, flooding By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 07 2019 08:59PM CDT addthis:title="All Sugar Land roads are impassable due to severe weather, flooding"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405557823");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405557823-358996980"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flooding" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Flooding</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405557823-358996980" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/09/11/98720-AXIS2_Flooding_1280x720_Full_1536716615044_6054565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flooding" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Flooding</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/all-sugar-land-roads-are-impassable-due-to-severe-weather-flooding?fbclid=IwAR2ARM_UgyLtIkM1rNmMnfEC-udHdmAs_j2HTwrzQ32C5NgDJxFcPAthsqY">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> SUGAR LAND, Texas (FOX 26) - Officials in Sugar Land said all the roads in the city are impassable.

They say the city has been drenched with more than seven inches of rain within a four-hour timespan.

MORE: Flash flood warnings for Houston area

Residents are being asked to seek high ground and stay off the roadways.

We've over 7 inches of rain during the past four hours. All major roadways impassable. Seek high ground and avoid driving if possible. More rain is expected. Please report any incidents of house flooding in Sugar Land at https://t.co/Dbj5yxbzRz.

— City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) May 8, 2019

Officials say more rain is expected in the area.

Further north, Kingwood and the surrounding areas are experiencing high waters, after getting hit with at least four inches of rain in under an hour.

Several schools have also announced that they're being closed on Wednesday due to the severe weather. Some students are still sheltering in place at their campuses as of Tuesday night.

RELATED:

TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! List of high-water locations to avoid
Severe weather causes Houston area school closures
Kingwood area hit hard by severe weather All major roadways impassable. Seek high ground and avoid driving if possible. More rain is expected. Please report any incidents of house flooding in Sugar Land at <a href="https://t.co/Dbj5yxbzRz">https://t.co/Dbj5yxbzRz</a>.</p> — City of Sugar Land (@SugarLandtxgov) <a href="https://twitter.com/SugarLandtxgov/status/1125931812822372363?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 8, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p>Officials say more rain is expected in the area.</p> <p>Further north, Kingwood and the surrounding areas are experiencing high waters, after getting <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/kingwood-area-hit-hard-by-severe-weather">hit with at least four inches of rain</a> in under an hour.</p> <p>Several schools have also announced that they're <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/severe-weather-causes-houston-area-school-closures">being closed on Wednesday</a> due to the severe weather. Some students are still sheltering in place at their campuses as of Tuesday night.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: </strong></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/turn-around-dont-drown-list-of-high-water-locations-to-avoid">TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! List of high-water locations to avoid" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/08/28/HOUSTON%20FLOODING%20BRANDON%209P_00.00.27.20_1503972780928_4028748_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/08/28/HOUSTON%20FLOODING%20BRANDON%209P_00.00.27.20_1503972780928_4028748_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/08/28/HOUSTON%20FLOODING%20BRANDON%209P_00.00.27.20_1503972780928_4028748_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/08/28/HOUSTON%20FLOODING%20BRANDON%209P_00.00.27.20_1503972780928_4028748_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/08/28/HOUSTON%20FLOODING%20BRANDON%209P_00.00.27.20_1503972780928_4028748_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! List of high-water locations to avoid</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:12PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The following is a list of high-water areas to avoid while traveling in Houston areas:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/flash-flood-watch-warning-southeast-texas" title="Flash flood warnings for Houston area" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Flash_flood_warnings_in_Houston_areas_fo_0_7230974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Flash_flood_warnings_in_Houston_areas_fo_0_7230974_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Flash_flood_warnings_in_Houston_areas_fo_0_7230974_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Flash_flood_warnings_in_Houston_areas_fo_0_7230974_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Flash_flood_warnings_in_Houston_areas_fo_0_7230974_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flash flood warnings for Houston area</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 20 2018 06:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for the following areas:</p><p>A flash flood warning is in effect until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties:</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free ==> bit.ly/2QCOKMm </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/kingwood-area-hit-hard-by-severe-weather" title="Kingwood area hit hard by severe weather" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Kingwood_area_flooding_updates_0_7232467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Kingwood_area_flooding_updates_0_7232467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Kingwood_area_flooding_updates_0_7232467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Kingwood_area_flooding_updates_0_7232467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/07/Kingwood_area_flooding_updates_0_7232467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kingwood area hit hard by severe weather</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 07:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>City Councilmember Dave Martin representing Kingwood joined us by phone to discuss the severe weather that has been hitting his area hard.</p><p>Kingwood experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, seeing 4 inches fall in under an hour. </p><p>As a result, Kingwood Drive is blocked, preventing people from entering or leaving the area. 