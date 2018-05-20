Flash flood warning for Galveston County

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: May 20 2018 06:30PM CDT

Updated: Oct 24 2018 09:31PM CDT

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the following southeast Texas counties in effect until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday:

  • Galveston
