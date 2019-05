- City Councilmember Dave Martin representing Kingwood joined us by phone to discuss the severe weather that has been hitting his area hard.

Kingwood experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday, seeing 4 inches fall in under an hour.

As a result, Kingwood Drive is blocked, preventing people from entering or leaving the area. Many of the surrounding roads are flooded, leaving the only access via Highway 69 and the Beltway into FM 1960.

"We're asking people to hunker down in downtown, grab a bite to eat," says Martin.

He says Metro services had been suspended earlier in the day, but are now back up and running, but slowly. Authorities are also in the process of clearing fallen debris.